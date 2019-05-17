Fashion
Hollywood Life

Amber Heard Covers Up Her Chest As She Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction In Plunging Dress At Cannes

Amber Heard Wardrobe malfunction
SplashNews
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Amber Heard goes to a business meeting in Downtown LA, and then has lunch afterwards with mystery man. The 'Aquaman' actress went makeup-free and showed some cleavage in a low-cut bohemian dress. Pictured: Amber Heard BACKGRID USA 7 APRIL 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Amber Heard had a wardrobe malfunction on May 17, 2019 in Cannes, France. Pictured: Amber Heard Ref: SPL5090735 170519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Switzerland Rights
Amber Heard had a wardrobe malfunction on May 17, 2019 in Cannes, France.Pictured: Amber HeardRef: SPL5090735 170519 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Switzerland Rights
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Cannes, FRANCE - The American actress, Amber Heard heading for lunch at the La Plage du Martinez during the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. Pictured: Amber Heard BACKGRID USA 16 MAY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: ZED JAMESON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.

Amber Heard suffered a major wardrobe malfunction at the Cannes Film Festival on May 17, when her plunging silk dress was blowing in the wind, forcing her to cover up her chest.

Amber Heard, 33, has been slaying her outfits at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, but on May 17, Amber had a bit of a slip-up when she chose to go braless under a silk dress that had an insanely plunging neckline. While stepping out in the low-cut dress, it was so windy out, that Amber had to cover up her chest in order to not reveal her bare breasts to everyone. However, while trying to shield herself, Amber’s nipple pasties were on full display through the dress. Amber chose to wear a light peach silk midi dress with a V-cut neckline that ended all the way at her belly button. Just under her breasts, was a thick nude band to keep the neckline in place, while the rest of the frock flowed out into a flowy skirt, ending in the middle of her calves. On top of the dress, Amber draped a gray and red striped blazer over her shoulders, topping the look off with pointy-toed cheetah print heels with gold buckles. Despite Amber’s unfortunate malfunction, her outfit was still super chic.

Since arriving in Cannes, Amber has managed to rock a slew of gorgeous outfits already. We especially loved her dazzling look at the Les Miserables premiere on May 15, when she donned a long-sleeve white sequin Claes Iversen Spring 2018 Couture gown with long, cutout sleeves that draped all the way to the floor. The sheer dress hugged Amber’s frame perfectly, while one side of the frock had a plummeting slit that started all the way at the top of her hip, showing off her bare, toned leg. She accessorized the look with a huge brown leather belt that cinched in her tiny waist, a pair of clear, studded PVC Christian Louboutin Spikoo Pumps and stunning Chopard jewelry featuring dangling diamond earrings and a gorgeous diamond choker necklace.

Aside from these looks, Amber also looked fabulous when she grabbed lunch with friends on May 16 at La Plage du Martinez, rocking a completely sheer, low-cut tank top that showed off her bare nipples through the thin material, tucked into a high-waisted maroon leather wrap midi skirt which had a slit on the front showing off her legs. Amber accessorized the look with chunky silver jewelry and strappy gold heels.

Amber Heard Wardrobe malfunction
Amber Heard suffered a wardrobe malfunction at Cannes Film Festival on May 17 when she chose to go braless under a silk dress that had an insanely plunging neckline, revealing her nipple pasties & forcing her to cover up her chest. (SplashNews)
Amber Heard Wardrobe malfunction
Amber Heard looked pretty in a light peach silk midi dress with a V-cut neckline, draping a gray & red striped blazer over her shoulders, topping the look off with pointy-toed cheetah print heels. (SplashNews)

There have been so many gorgeous looks from Cannes thus far, and not only are we loving the red carpet looks from the stars, we’ve also been loving their casually chic street style outfits.