Amber Heard Covers Up Her Chest As She Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction In Plunging Dress At Cannes

Amber Heard suffered a major wardrobe malfunction at the Cannes Film Festival on May 17, when her plunging silk dress was blowing in the wind, forcing her to cover up her chest.

Amber Heard, 33, has been slaying her outfits at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, but on May 17, Amber had a bit of a slip-up when she chose to go braless under a silk dress that had an insanely plunging neckline. While stepping out in the low-cut dress, it was so windy out, that Amber had to cover up her chest in order to not reveal her bare breasts to everyone. However, while trying to shield herself, Amber’s nipple pasties were on full display through the dress. Amber chose to wear a light peach silk midi dress with a V-cut neckline that ended all the way at her belly button. Just under her breasts, was a thick nude band to keep the neckline in place, while the rest of the frock flowed out into a flowy skirt, ending in the middle of her calves. On top of the dress, Amber draped a gray and red striped blazer over her shoulders, topping the look off with pointy-toed cheetah print heels with gold buckles. Despite Amber’s unfortunate malfunction, her outfit was still super chic.

Since arriving in Cannes, Amber has managed to rock a slew of gorgeous outfits already. We especially loved her dazzling look at the Les Miserables premiere on May 15, when she donned a long-sleeve white sequin Claes Iversen Spring 2018 Couture gown with long, cutout sleeves that draped all the way to the floor. The sheer dress hugged Amber’s frame perfectly, while one side of the frock had a plummeting slit that started all the way at the top of her hip, showing off her bare, toned leg. She accessorized the look with a huge brown leather belt that cinched in her tiny waist, a pair of clear, studded PVC Christian Louboutin Spikoo Pumps and stunning Chopard jewelry featuring dangling diamond earrings and a gorgeous diamond choker necklace.

Aside from these looks, Amber also looked fabulous when she grabbed lunch with friends on May 16 at La Plage du Martinez, rocking a completely sheer, low-cut tank top that showed off her bare nipples through the thin material, tucked into a high-waisted maroon leather wrap midi skirt which had a slit on the front showing off her legs. Amber accessorized the look with chunky silver jewelry and strappy gold heels.

There have been so many gorgeous looks from Cannes thus far, and not only are we loving the red carpet looks from the stars, we’ve also been loving their casually chic street style outfits.