The 2019 Cannes Film Festival is officially underway & some of our favorite celeb looks didn’t come from the red carpet, but the streets!

Ever since the 72nd Cannes Film Festival started on May 14, celebrities have been flocking to the South of France where they are pulling out some of their best looks. While the red carpet gowns are absolutely stunning, we have been loving the stars’ street style just as much. Selena Gomez, 26, arrived in Cannes on May 13 and from the moment she arrived, she’s already managed to look chic. She arrived at the airport rocking a cozy ensemble featuring a baggy white two-piece from Mango including a pair of $46 baggy wide-leg Ribbed Trousers and a $30 matching cropped tank top. On top of her outfit, she donned a super oversized, long tan sweater with massive sleeves, topping her look off with a pair of white pointy toed leather pumps and oversized sunnies.

Bella Hadid, 22, stepped out on her first day in Cannes on May 15 when she opted to wear a casual look featuring an Acne Corduroy Shirt in Light Grey, a pair of high-waisted skintight black biker shorts, a white wife-beater tank top, Le Specs Outta Love Sunglasses, and Adidas Fyw S-97 Ronnie Fieg Sneakers. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra, 36, opted for an all-white ensemble on May 16 when she wore a pair of high-waisted, silk white wide-leg pants with a sheer white button down blouse tucked in, and a white peacoat with gold buttons. She accessorized her look with nude pointy toed pumps and a large white Marni Calf Hair Square Tote.

Elle Fanning, 21, has been slaying her Cannes style, as she is on the jury of the festival this year. One of our favorite looks from her thus far, was her matching baby pink Sandro Paris suit which she paired with a J Brand Elena Open Back Long-Sleeve Shirt in Neon Stripe while out and about on May 16.

Some of our other favorite street style looks came from Alessandra Ambrosio, 38, who rocked a white button down blouse which she chose to keep wide open, putting her black push-up bra on full display. She tucked the top into a pair of high-waisted skintight white Mother the Greaser Loop Jeans in Glass Slipper, topping her look off with Manolo Blahnik Scolto Sandals, a Balmain Bbag Bag, and a pair of Linda Farrow x Alessandra Ambrosio Cat Eye Sunglasses. There were so many other amazing street style outfits during Cannes, which you can see when you click through the gallery above!