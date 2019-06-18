Amber Heard Debuts Brand New Short Pink Hair — See Before & After Pics

Amber Heard ditched her long blonde hair for a brand new, short pink hairstyle, which she debuted in LA on June 17!

Amber Heard, 33, drastically changed her look, when she was out and about in LA on June 17, with short hair, dyed a pastel pink. Amber has been rocking her long blonde hair lately, so when she stepped out with light pink hair, we were totally shocked. The actress was leaving a business meeting when she opted to wear an all-black, edgy business ensemble, which made her peachy hair stick out. She threw on a pair of mid-rise black skinny jeans with cropped and frayed ankles, paired with a sheer black tank-top tucked in. Cinching in her tiny waist was a thick black leather belt with a gold clasp, and an oversized black Bella Freud Wool Satin Tux Bianca Jacket tied her look together. She topped her look off with a few layered gold necklaces and black patent leather oxford shoes. The best part of her look was without a doubt her new hair, though, as it was dyed a light pink with shades of peach. Her hair was down in natural beach waves, swept over to one side.

While Amber is always switching up her hairstyle, she hasn’t dyed her hair a totally different color, so her new pink hair was definitely a shock. Amber manages to pull off any outfit or hairstyle she tries out, though, and she can totally rock this new pink ‘do. Just recently, Amber stepped out in LA on June 9, wearing a sheer Re/Done Ribbed Tank in Optic White with no bra underneath, tucked into a pair of mid-rise black waxed skinny jeans, and accessorized with black and white oxford T.U.K. Original Footwear Perforated Jam Shoes and a large black leather Dean Accessories B15 Strap Tote Bag. Her blonde hair was left down naturally in beach waves, which dried in perfect curls.

Meanwhile, she showed off a slew of gorgeous hairstyles when she was at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, and one of our favorites was her hair at the Pain and Glory premiere on May 17. Amber looked stunning in a deep red, Mikado silk Elie Saab Fall/Winter 2019 Pret-A-Porter Collection gown featuring an asymmetrical ruffled bodice, paired with matching over-the-knee boots. However, her hair stole the show, as it was left down and straight, with the entire crown of her head slicked back in a sleek look. One side of her slicked back hair featured a high bouffant, as the rest of her hair was tight against her head.

Pink hair is seriously hard to pull off, and Amber just proved that she can pull off any look, as her new hair looks perfect.