Amber Heard Goes Au Naturale In Sheer Black Shirt As She Continues To Fight Johnny Depp In Lawsuit

Amber Heard turned heads on July 7 when she stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a see-through black top and jeans during a walk around The Oaks Gourmet market.

Amber Heard, 33, looked cool, calm and collected on her latest outing in Los Angeles, CA on July 7. The blonde beauty, who has been going through a very public lawsuit with ex Johnny Depp, 56, was walking around The Oaks Gourmet in the Los Feliz area and got a lot of attention for her bold wardrobe choice. The smiling model went braless as she showed off a black sheer top with quarter sleeves and jeans with holes at the knees. She had her hair up in a messy bun and accessorized with necklaces, a pair of black sunglasses, a black purse, and black and white heeled ankle boots.

The stylish outing seems to prove Amber’s not letting Johnny, who has accused her of defamation for writing a Washington Post op-ed about his alleged domestic abuse, get her down. A Virginia judge recently scheduled Amber and Johnny’s case to go to trial starting Feb. 3, 2020 so the drama is just beginning. In the op-ed, Amber didn’t outright name Johnny as the alleged abuser but it was implied, and now the actor is asking for $50 million in damages over her trying to ruin his name and therefore, ruin his career.

Amber and Johnny’s legal drama comes after it all started in 2016, in the middle of their almost two year marriage. They were married Feb. 2015 and later finalized their divorce in Jan. 2017 but things started to go awry when Amber’s abuse allegations came out against Johnny. He has since denied them and even turned the tables by accusing her of allegedly abusing him instead. He also claimed that a red mark that could be seen on her face while leaving court, where she went to get a restraining order against him in May 2016, was not real.

“I have denied Ms. Heard’s allegations vehemently since she first made them in May 2016 when she walked into court to obtain a temporary restraining order with painted-on bruises that witnesses and surveillance footage show she did not possess each day of the preceding week,” he said in a declaration after Amber’s legal team requested he drop the defamation lawsuit against her in Apr. 2019.

It will be interesting to see how Amber and Johnny’s situation plays out once the trial begins, but from the looks of Amber’s latest outing, she’s still making sure to enjoy every day before the big day.