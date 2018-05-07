Grimes Dating Elon Musk As The 2 Arrive At The Met Gala Red Carpet Together

Elon Musk is officially dating musician Grimes as the two lovebirds just made their debut as a couple on the Met Gala red carpet on May 7! See their sweet pic together!

Elon Musk, 46, has a new lady in his life! The successful businessman is dating musician Grimes, 30, and considering the fact they just walked down the red carpet together at the 2018 Met Gala, their relationship is definitely official! Apparently, the two connected online around a month ago, according to a source who spoke with Page Six. Elon was planning on making a joke on Twitter about the complications of artificial intelligence but realized Grimes had already made the joke with her music. Page Six reported that the “thought experiment Roko’s Basilisk considers the hypothesis of a future where A.I. lords over the world and could punish those who did not help it into existence” and Elon intended for his joke to combine this thought with a pun that used “Rococo” which is a reference to the French 18th Century Baroque style. His intention was most likely to point out that both concepts are ridiculous and although the joke requires a lot of imagination, it turns out Grimes was on the same wavelength in 2015!

Grimes proved she was in a similar mental state two years ago when she created a character named “Rococo Basilisk” for her music video of the song “Flesh Without Blood.” “I don’t know if you’ve heard of Roko’s Basilisk,” Grimes told Fuse back when the video premiered. “[This character] is doomed to be eternally tortured by an artificial intelligence, but she’s also kind of like Marie Antoinette.” It turns out when Elon was thinking of making the joke and doing research, he found the information about Grimes’ character online and it intrigued him enough to reach out to the Canadian beauty. “Elon was researching the idea of joking about Rococo Basilisk, and when he saw Grimes had already joked about it, he reached out to her,” the source told the outlet. “Grimes said this was the first time in three years that anyone understood the joke. They were both poking fun at AI.” Elon’s also well known for giving a public warning about an AI apocalypse that is “more dangerous than the nukes.”

While the two made their couple debut at the 2018 Met Gala in New York on May 7, their appearance wouldn’t be the first time Elon proudly showed love for Grimes. He tweeted a link to Grimes’ music video for her song “Venus Fly” in Mar with the caption, “Best music video art I’ve seen in a while.” Before his relationship with Grimes, Elon dated Johnny Depp‘s ex Amber Heard.