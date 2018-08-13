Azealia Banks Says Staying In Elon Musk’s House Is Like Getting Caught In Real Life Episode Of ‘Get Out’

Azealia Banks took to Instagram on Aug. 12 to reveal she was staying at Elon Musk’s house for days to try and collaborate with his girlfriend, Grimes, and she compared the experience to the adventure series ‘Get Out’.

Azealia Banks, 27, has literally been waiting a while to collaborate with Canadian singer, Grimes, 30, who also just happens to be the girlfriend of Elon Musk, 47, and she took to her Instagram story on Aug. 12 to talk about her experience at the investor’s house for the collab. Azealia claims she waited at Elon’s house for days with the hopes that Grimes would show up to work with her but it doesn’t look like it went according to plan. “Literally been sitting at Elon Musks house alone for days waiting for @grimes to show up and start these sessions. I have no idea when she is coming back. I’m going to wait one more day then I’m going to go home,” her first message read. She then went on to compare the waiting to an episode of the television series, Get Out, which shows ladies going to different locations for adventures. “Staying at Elon musks house has been like a real like episode of ‘Get Out’,” her second post read.

Azealia stopped working on her album Fantasea II: The Second Wave in July and explained she did so to take time to relax but her public reveal of working on a collaboration with Grimes is definitely a hint that she’s once again beginning to dive into new musical opportunities. Despite her change of plans with her album, it seems the Grimes collab was planned for at least a month when Azealia took to Twitter last month to post her excitement about it. “Omg I’m listening to f2!!! All the songs are finished except lorelei and grimes song. I have a session next week with Alex Carapetis to lock lorelei down. Then I go to LA to finish grimes and oh yes!! Finish Paradiso two! But daaaaaaaamn there’s some heat!,” her tweet read.

We’re not sure if Grimes ever eventually showed up for the collaboration but it’s good to know that Azealia is still making her passion for music a priority. Neither Elon or Grimes publicly commented on Azealia’s house adventure but it will be interesting to see if something comes out of it and/or if more information will be released soon.

Azealia is known for speaking her mind on social media so it’s no surprise she shared her experience at Elon’s house. Although she didn’t go into details about how she ended up there alone, we hope she came to an agreement with Grimes. We’d love to hear that collaboration soon!