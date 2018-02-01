BTS Releasing New Japanese Album ‘Face Yourself’ & Fans Are Freaking Out

The biggest K-Pop in the world is sending love to their fans in Japan. BTS announced their third Japanese album, ‘Face Yourself,’ will drop in April and the BTS ARMY is losing its mind.

The charming boys of BTS announced they’ll release their third Japanese album, Face Yourself, on April 4th, according to BTS’s official Japan fan club (at least, that’s what Google translate says.) The new release will contain a Japanese eversion of their songs “Not Today,” “Spring Day,” “MIC Drop,” “DNA,” “Go Go,” and “Best Of Me,” their collaboration with The Chainsmokers. Face Yourself will also reportedly have two brand new songs. Amazing! The deluxe “limited edition” release will include a 32-page booklet, a sticker sheet and an additional Blu-Ray containing the “Blood, Sweat, Tears” music video, the music video and dance music video for “Mic Drop.”

If that wasn’t enough, the Blu-Ray will contain a documentary about of the band’s 5-day trip to Japan in 2017. There will also be two additional different “Limited Edition” releases, as well as the regular album. “Pre-order for the album will start on Feb. 6, 2018,” BTS Global Noona tweeted. Needless to say, the Internet exploded with joy. The ARMY just couldn’t believe that that BTS – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook – are releasing new music!

Japan has a special place in the hearts of these Korean idols. They have a massive fanbase in the country, and they make sure to repay the love that their Japanese fans give them. BTS performed Japanese version of “DNA” and “MIC Drop” for the first time in Japan on Dec. 13, according to Billboard. The concert followed the release of a “triple-A” CD Single, that included “MIC Drop,” “DNA,” and “Crystal Snow.” The Band explained that the release featured those three songs because each track expresses BTS’s different characteristics.

BTS’ 3rd Japanese Album “FACE YOURSELF” will be released on Apr.4, 2018 Album will include Go go Japanese version and 2 new songs. Pre-order for the album will start on Feb . 6, 2018#iHeartAwards #BestFanArmy #BTSARMY @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/eqjmbiFrhZ — BTS Global Noona (@BTSGlobalNoona) February 1, 2018

“The new full JPN album “Face Yourself” will contain JPN vers of BS & T, NT, SD, MIC Drop, DNA, Crystal snow as well as JPN vers of Best of Me and Go Go, plus two new original JPN songs.”😱#BTSARMY #BestfanArmy #iHeartAwards @BTS_twt Hello sleepless nights! 😭😭😂😫 — 눈부신 꾸기💜 (@glitter_jk) February 1, 2018

gonn start working on mentally preparing myself for BTS to spend another life time in Japan for the promotion of Face Yourself. might as well move there, innit? — яσsεү cнιмcнιм💋 (@JBiebxRose) February 1, 2018

face yourself is about to be album of the year in 2018 and you can go ahead and quote me on that#iHeartAwards #BestBoyBand #BTS @BTS_twt — yoomin au active!! (@skybluesuga) February 1, 2018

“We’re very glad to see that you love all three songs,” they said upon the CD single’s release. Face Yourself will be BTS’s third Japanese album. They released Wake Up in 2014 and Youth in 2016. With the release of Face Yourself, it seems like BTS-mania will reach a brand new high. 2017 was the group’s year. Their Love Yourself: Her was the first Korean album to break into the Top 10 of the Billboard 200. The album’s lead single hit No. 67 on the Hot 100, giving BTS its first (and probably not its last) song on the chart. With the growing number of BTS ARMY members in the United States, is an American album not that far behind?

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for more BTS music?