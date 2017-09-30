Monty Hall: Celebs & Fans Mourn The ‘Let’s Make A Deal’ Host’s Passing

Just tragic. Monty Hall, the host of ‘Let’s Make A Deal’ passed away at 96. Here’s how celebs and devoted fans of the TV icon are reacting to his passing.

Sadly TV host Monty Hall has died at the age of 96. His passing was due to heart failure. He’s best known as the beloved host of the game show Let’s Make A Deal, which he helped create. He died in his home in Beverly Hills, CA, according to TMZ. Since news of his passing, fans and the Hollywood elite have taken to social media to express their love for the charismatic showman. Head here to take a look back at the other celebrities who we lost this year.

“Dear Monty Hall, ” Oscar-winner Marlee Matlin, 52, tweeted after Mr. Hall’s death. “You were one of the first people in Hollywood who believed in me. Beloved family man & TV icon. I will miss you RIP.” And she wasn’t alone. “One of the most amazing game show hosts of all time of Let’s Make A Deal Monty Hall just died at 96,” fellow TV personality Al Roker, 63, tweeted to commemorate his passing.

Monty first entered TV industry in the 50s. He worked his way up on several childrens show but in no time he found what would become his home — game shows. In 1963, he began his hosting gig on Let’s Make A Deal and the rest, as they say, is history. But he continued to work behind the camera as well, helping to produce a number of programs including Chain Letter, Split Second and Your First Impression, all game shows. Devoted fans know Let’s Make A Deal returned in the 80s and again in 2003, always with Monty working behind the scenes as a producer. Take a look back at Monty’s career in pictures right here.

RIP to Television legend Monty Hall. You were the real deal! #YR @CBSDaytime https://t.co/xDuAFmeruz — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) October 1, 2017

Dear Monty Hall. You were one of the first people in Hollywood who believed in me. Beloved family man & TV icon. I will miss you RIP. — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) October 1, 2017

One of the most amazing #gameshow hosts of all time of LetsMakeAdeal Monty Hall just died at 96. #RIP pic.twitter.com/41v1AaT5DG — Al Roker (@alroker) September 30, 2017

When there were 3 channels Monty Hall ruled… https://t.co/2fVTFz0Upc — Mari Zissimos (@zisimopolos) October 1, 2017

Monty Hall died. Coolest guy named Monty ever. — Brian Barker (@b_oaktree) October 1, 2017

HollywoodLifers, send your condolences to Monty’s friends and family down below.