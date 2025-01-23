‘Wicked’ Oscar Nominations: What Academy Awards the Movie is Up For

The massive popularity of Wicked did little to sway the voters at the 2025 Golden Globe awards earlier this month. Despite receiving four nominations, the blockbuster film only went on to win one award, for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture nominee Cynthia Erivo and Supporting Actress nominee Ariana Grande both went home empty-handed.

Then came the Oscar nominations, finally revealed on January 23, 2025, after twice being delayed due to the Palisades and surrounding fires in Los Angeles. The epic musical scored ten Oscar nominations, second only to Emilia Perez‘s 13, and tied with The Brutalist.

Read on to find out what categories Wicked scored nods in.

Who Stars in ‘Wicked’?

Wicked stars Erivo as Elphaba and Grande as Glinda. Supporting actors include Jeff Goldblum as The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, and Peter Dinklage as Dr. Dillamond.

Which Oscar Categories is ‘Wicked’ Nominated In?

Wicked tied for second place in number of 2025 Oscar nominations. Erivo is a nominee for lead actress, and Grande is a nominee for supporting actress. The film is also one of ten nominated for best picture, and the movie won additional nods for visual effects, editing, hair and makeup styling, sound, original score, costume design, and production design.

Did Ariana Grande or Cynthia Erivo Receive an Oscar Nomination?

Yes! As mentioned above, both Grande and Erivo were nominated for their roles in the movie. Grande confessed to being overwhelmed by the news in a January 23 Instagram post. “Picking my head up in between sobs to say thank you so much to @theacademy for this unfathomable recognition,” she captioned a photo of herself dressed up as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz during her childhood. “I cannot stop crying, to no one’s surprise.”

She continued, “I’m humbled and deeply honored to be in such brilliant company and sharing this with tiny Ari who sat and studied Judy Garland singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow just before the big, beautiful bubble entered. I’m so proud of you, tiny. thank you again, from the bottom of my heart, for this acknowledgement @theacademy.”

Erivo similarly took to the same platform to express her gratitude on Thursday. “Moments like this don’t come along very often, and when they do, it is sacrilege to let them pass by without a moment of gratitude,” she captioned a photo of herself as Elphaba. “I am grateful, grateful to @theacademy, grateful to be a part of something that makes people feel seen, grateful to be a cog in the wheel of a piece that makes us believe in magic, grateful to have experienced a dream come true, and deeply deeply grateful for this unbelievable recognition. I often get asked what I would say to my younger self. Well today there’s nothing to be said. She is smiling, beaming, glowing from ear to ear. That speaks volumes.”