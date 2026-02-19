Why Was Prince Andrew Arrested? Everything We Know So Far

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, was arrested on February 19, 2026, following revelations from the disclosure of the Jeffrey Epstein files. It’s still unclear where exactly Andrew was arrested, but police conducted searches in his former Windsor residence and his current home on the Sandringham Estate.

What Did Prince Andrew Do?

Andrew had a long-term connection to Jeffrey Epstein. After the Epstein files were disclosed in early 2026, emails between Andrew and Jeffrey from the years 2010 and 2011 revealed that the former royal may have shared confidential information about his work.

Additionally, Andrew had been accused by the late Virginia Roberts Giuffre of sexually abusing her when she was 17 after she was trafficked by Jeffrey. She filed a lawsuit against Andrew in 2021, and he denied the accusations. He reached a legal settlement with Virginia for an undisclosed amount in 2022. She died by suicide in April 2025. Later that year, he was stripped of his royal title by the king.

After Andrew was arrested on February 19, 2026, Virginia’s family released a statement, which read, “Today, our broken hearts have been lifted at the news that no one is above the law, not even royalty. … He was never a prince. For survivors everywhere, Virginia did this for you.”

Why Was Prince Andrew Arrested?

On February 19, Andrew’s 66th birthday, the Thames Valley Police force said that authorities had arrested a man in his 60s on suspicion of misconduct in public office, per NBC News. They, however, did not name the person taken into custody, which is the standard practice under British law. The only response from the police force was from Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright, who said, “We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

“Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office,” Wright explained.

Did the Royal Family Respond to Andrew’s Arrest?

Yes, King Charles III confirmed he was aware of Andrew’s arrest in a public statement, which read, “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.”

“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities,” Charles continued. “In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.”

How Long Could Prince Andrew Go to Jail?

If Andrew is found guilty of misconduct in public office, the charge carries a maximum prison sentence of life behind bars in the United Kingdom.

