Virginia Giuffre’s Children: Learn About Her Family

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, known for her bravery in suing Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew, died in April 2025 by suicide. The news came a month after the 41-year-old publicly claimed she had been distanced from her children and that they had been “poisoned with lies,” though it’s still unclear what she meant by her statement. Moreover, Virginia said she had been hit by a bus and was diagnosed with kidney failure while hospitalized in March 2025.

Below, learn about Virginia’s family, including her children.

Who Is Virginia Giuffre?

Virginia was the first survivor of Jeffrey’s to reveal her identity. She was initially known as Jane Doe in her lawsuit against him and his co-conspirator, Ghislaine. According to her 2009 lawsuit, Virginia claimed that Ghislaine approached her in 2000 to recruit her into their sex-trafficking ring. She accused Ghislaine of disguising her work with her and Jeffrey as a traveling masseuse, meanwhile they had groomed her into performing sexual services for wealthy men.

“Ghislaine told me that I have to do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey,” Virginia said.

Who Is Virginia Giuffre’s Husband?

Virginia was married to her estranged husband, Robert Giuffre, from 2002 until early 2025, when they reportedly separated. It’s unclear what led to the couple’s split. In the past, Virginia had shared affectionate posts with Robert via Instagram. In December 2023, they celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary, and she credited Robert with saving her from Jeffrey and Ghislaine’s sex-trafficking ring.

“Me & my happily ever after,” Virginia captioned the post at the time. “21 years ago this amazing man rescued me from Epstein & Maxwell’s clutches. I thank God everyday for putting this beautiful man in my life! I love you Robbie G [sic].”

Virginia Giuffre’s Children

Virginia was a mother to three children, all of whom she shared with Robert. The family kept the Giuffre children away from the public eye, but Virginia shared photos of her kids to Instagram one month before she died. In her carousel post, Virginia claimed that her children had been “poisoned with lies” and that she hadn’t seen them.

“My beautiful babies have no clue how much I love them, and they’re being poisoned with lies,” she wrote in her caption. “I miss them so very much. I have been through hell & back in my 41 years, but this is incredibly hurting me worse than anything else. Hurt me, abuse me, but don’t take my babies. My heart is shattered and every day that passes my sadness only deepens.”

Virginia Giuffre’s Cause of Death

According to her family, Virginia died by suicide three weeks after posting to Instagram that she had kidney failure from a car accident and was allegedly given four days to live.

“It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia,” the Giuffre family told NBC News in a statement. “She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking.”

The statement also called Virginia “a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking” and was “the light that lifted so many survivors.”

“In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight,” the statement concluded.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).