Virginia Giuffre Accident: Prince Andrew & Jeffrey Epstein Survivor Dies

Image Credit: Virginia Giuffre/Instagram

Virginia Giuffre, a survivor of Jeffrey Epstein‘s sex trafficking scheme and a Prince Andrew accuser, died on April 25, 2025, three weeks after revealing she had been in a car accident. In a statement following the news of her death, Giuffre’s family described her as a “fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking” and “the light that lifted so many survivors,” according to The New York Times.

Below, learn everything we know about Giuffre, how she died and the automobile accident she was in.

How Old Was Virginia Giuffre When She Died?

Giuffre was 41 years old when she died.

Who Was Virginia Giuffre?

Best remembered for being a voice against Epstein and Prince Andrew, Giuffre sued Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2009 of recruiting her to join his sex-trafficking ring while Giuffre was still a minor. She additionally accused them or forcing her to have sex with Prince Andrew. At the time of her lawsuit, Giuffre identified herself as Jane Doe 102.

In her lawsuit against Epstein, Giuffre said she was recruited into his sex-trafficking ring in 2000 while working as a locker room attendant at Donald Trump‘s Palm Beach, Florida, resort, Mar-a-Lago. According to Giuffre, Maxwell invited her to work as Epstein’s traveling masseuse, then Maxwell and Epstein groomed her into performing sexual acts for opulent men.

In 2015, Giuffre became the first of Epstein’s survivors to forgo her anonymity and reveal her name. “Ghislaine told me that I have to do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey,” Giuffre said at the time.

In 2021, Giuffre sued Andrew, and he agreed to settle the lawsuit in 2022. At the time, the prince — who is King Charles III‘s younger brother — applauded Giuffre for going public with her story, and he vowed to “demonstrate his regret” for his connection to Epstein “by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims,” per NYT.

How Did Virginia Giuffre Die?

Giuffre announced that she was given four days to live as a result of renal failure. She had been hospitalized after being hit by a bus that was allegedly driving 110 kilometers per hour, which is roughly miles per hour.

On April 25, 2025, Giuffre’s family confirmed that she had died by suicide, according to a statement obtained by NBC News.

“It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia,” the statement read. “She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking. Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors,” the statement said. “In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight.”

Virginia Giuffre’s Accident

On March 30, 2025, Giuffre revealed she had been hospitalized from a car accident and that she was diagnosed with renal failure, also known as kidney failure. She shared an Instagram selfie with her facial bruises on full display.

“This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won’t bore anyone with the details, but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn, that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can,” Giuffre wrote in her caption. “I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology. I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes. S**t in one hand and wish in the other & I guarantee it’s still going to be s**t at the end of the day.”

Giuffre concluded her post by bidding her supporters “farewell,” writing, “Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life. Godbless you all xx Virginia.”

In 2023, Giuffre revealed she had undergone spinal surgery in an Instagram post.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.