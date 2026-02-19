Will Prince Andrew Go to Prison? How Long He Could Serve Jail Time After He Was Arrested

Image Credit: Getty Images

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the brother of King Charles III, previously known as Prince Andrew, was arrested on his 66th birthday on February 19, 2026. While Thames Valley Police did not mention him by name, the king confirmed the arrest while pledging the royal family’s “wholehearted support and co-operation” with authorities. Since Andrew’s connection to deceased child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has come to light, many are wondering if the former royal could go to prison, and for how long.

The arrest made headlines on February 19. The public scrambled to catch up with the news as police searched both of Andrew’s former Windsor residence and his current one on the Sandringham Estate.

At the time of publication, it’s unclear where Andrew was arrested. Police only confirmed that a man in his 60s was taken into custody for suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Here, find out how long ex-Prince Andrew could serve time in prison if he is convicted following his arrest.

What Did Prince Andrew Do? His Connection to Epstein

Andrew’s past ties to Jeffrey cost him his reputation and credibility. He was accused by the late Virginia Roberts Giuffre of sexual abuse when she was 17 after she was trafficked by Jeffrey. In 2021, she filed a lawsuit against Andrew; he denied the allegations. However, he reached a legal settlement with Virginia for an undisclosed amount the following year. In April 2025, Virginia died by suicide. Later that year, Andrew was stripped of his royal title.

Additionally, in early 2026, the Epstein files revealed emails between Andrew and Jeffrey between 2010 and 2011, in which the ex-royal may have shared confidential information related to his work.

Why Was Prince Andrew Arrested?

As previously noted, Andrew was arrested for suspicion of misconduct in public office. Per British law, the Thames Valley Police did not name the person it took into custody.

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright acknowledged the arrest in a statement, which read, “We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time. Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office.”

How Long Could Prince Andrew Serve Time in Prison?

If Andrew is found guilty of misconduct in public office, the charge carries a maximum prison sentence of life behind bars in the United Kingdom. .

Now that Andrew has been arrested, he can be held for up to 24 hours under U.K. law while police investigate the matter.

What Did the Royal Family Say About Prince Andrew’s Arrest?

So far, Charles is the only member of the royal family who addressed Andrew’s arrest. The king spoke out in a public statement, which read, “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.”

“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities,” the royal continued. “In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).