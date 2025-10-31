Why Is Prince Andrew Being Stripped of His Title? A Breakdown of What He Did

Image Credit: Getty Images

Prince Andrew will no longer be called a prince. Buckingham Palace announced that he had been stripped of his royal title on October 31, 2025, leaving those unfamiliar with his Jeffrey Epstein-related accusations asking the same question: What did Andrew do to lose his royal title?

“Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement released that day, per CNN. “His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation.”

The palace – home to King Charles III and Queen Camilla — added, “These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.”

Below, learn what Prince Andrew did to lose his royal title.

BREAKING: Prince Andrew stripped of all royal titles and evicted from Windsor mansion, palace says pic.twitter.com/BjLhIpkVjd — BNO News (@BNONews) October 30, 2025

Why Was Prince Andrew Stripped of His Title?

Buckingham Palace only said in its statement that Andrew was stripped of his title because it was “deemed necessary” and pointed out that he “continues to deny the allegations against him.”

The likely reason behind the palace’s choice is due to the sexual abuse accusations against Andrew by the late Virginia Giuffre and his connection to deceased sex offender Epstein.

What Did Prince Andrew Do?

Giuffre accused now-former Prince Andrew of sexual abuse, claiming that she was sex trafficked to him by Epstein when she was 17. Giuffre further claimed that Epstein and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, forced her to have sex with Andrew on multiple occasions from 2001 to 2002.

Andrew has denied all of Giuffre’s accusations and claimed he never met Giuffre, despite a resurfaced photo of them together. Giuffre died by suicide on April 25, 2025.

Andrew also claimed he wasn’t aware of Epstein’s sex trafficking ring but confessed to staying at Epstein’s properties and maintaining contact with him even through his 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor.

In 2021, Giuffre filed a civil lawsuit, accusing him of sexual assault and infliction of emotional distress. The case was settled out of court in 2022 and ended any legal proceedings between the two parties. Nevertheless, the allegations against Andrew and his connection to Epstein resulted in his gradual disappearance from royal duties and public appearances.

After Buckingham Palace stripped Andrew of his royal title, Giuffre’s family released a statement, which read, “Today, an ordinary American girl, from an ordinary American family, brought down a British prince with her truth and extraordinary courage.”

Is Prince Andrew Married?

No, Andrew is no longer married to his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. The two tied the knot in 1986 and divorced a decade later.

Does Prince Andrew Have Children?

Yes, Andrew is a father to two daughters, both of whom he shared with his former wife: Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).