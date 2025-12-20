Celebrities in the Epstein Files: Clinton, Trump & Other Famous Names Mentioned

Image Credit: Getty Images

Jeffrey Epstein is long gone, but his files aren’t. Nearly six years after the convicted sex offender died in a Manhattan jail, public interest in the names tied to his network hasn’t faded. Portions of his files were unsealed in 2024 and again in 2025, prompting renewed speculation, particularly after U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced earlier this year she would release materials under the direction of President Donald Trump.

Bondi implied that a revealing “list” would be made public, but a Justice Department memo released in July 2025 — first reported by Axios — stated that no official “Epstein client list” exists. Still, several high-profile names have appeared in Epstein’s contact logs and flight records. While there is no evidence that any of these celebrities were involved in Epstein’s crimes, public curiosity remains about how so many prominent figures ended up loosely connected to such a notorious individual.

Below, learn which celebrities had a passing connection with Epstein and whose names are mentioned in the notorious Epstein files.

When Will the Epstein List Be Released?

Attorney General Bondi said she planned to release the records on February 27, 2025. Days prior, she told Fox News in an interview, “I think tomorrow … you’re going to see some Epstein information being released by my office. There are well over — this will make you sick — 200 victims … over 250, actually. … So, we have to make sure that their identity is protected and their personal information, but other than that, I think tomorrow — you know, the personal information of victims — other than that, I think tomorrow, Jesse, breaking news, right now, you’re going to see some Epstein information being released by my office.”

That day, TIME reported that the files were released on February 27, 2025. Bondi and conservative influencers were seen walking out of the White House holding up binders that read, “The Epstein Files: Phase I.”

However, in November 2025, the House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted in favor of legislation to nudge the Justice Department to release the documents related to Epstein’s case. One month later, some of the documents from Epstein’s case were released to the public.

What Is in the Epstein Files?

The files include a range of people’s names, photos and FBI evidence of Epstein’s crimes.

In 2024, a federal court revealed records related to Epstein and his celebrity connections. The documents included around 200 names, including Donald Trump and Bill Clinton. However, neither Clinton nor Trump has been accused of wrongdoing in the investigation, and neither have most other celebrities who once knew Epstein. Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, were photographed with Epstein and his long-time associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, at Mar-A-Lago in 2000.

Celebrities Mentioned in the Epstein Files

According to Newsweek, the following names were mentioned to have had contact with Epstein at least for a short time — though they were not linked to any of Epstein’s crimes:

Donald Trump

Prince Andrew

Bill Clinton

Cate Blanchett

Stephen Hawking

Michael Jackson

Leonardo DiCaprio

Kevin Spacey

Al Gore

George Lucas

Naomi Campbell

Bruce Willis

Cameron Diaz

Alec Baldwin

Mick Jagger

Trump’s former ally, Elon Musk, even tweeted that the president was mentioned in the files by taking to X in June 2025.

“@RealDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files,” Musk tweeted. “That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

In July 2025, it was revealed that AG Bondi told Trump his name was mentioned in the Epstein files, according to multiple reports. That November, emails emerged from Epstein discussing Trump.

Pictures of former President Clinton were revealed in the release of the files in December 2025.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).