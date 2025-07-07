Epstein List Release: When Will the Files Become Public?

Image Credit: Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Jeffrey Epstein is back in the headlines following renewed controversy over files tied to his sex trafficking case. At first, on February 26, 2025, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi appeared on Fox News and claimed her office would begin releasing Epstein-related documents, implying they could include his long-speculated “client list.” Bondi said the release was directed by President Donald Trump and that the files were already “sitting on [her] desk,” ready for public disclosure.

“There are well over—this will make you sick—200 victims… over 250, actually,” Bondi told host Jesse Watters at the time. “We have to make sure their identity is protected… but other than that… you’re going to see some Epstein information being released by my office.”

The following day, Bondi and several conservative influencers were photographed leaving the White House carrying binders labeled “The Epstein Files: Phase I,” according to TIME. However, the initial batch of documents offered few new revelations and mostly included previously known materials such as flight logs and court exhibits.

Then, in July—months after Bondi’s statements—a Justice Department memo, first reported by Axios, directly contradicted many of her claims. The DOJ stated clearly that no official “Epstein client list” exists, reaffirmed that Epstein died by suicide, and said no evidence of a blackmail network was uncovered. It also confirmed that no further documents would be released, citing legal protections for victims.

Amid the recent headlines, find out more about Epstein, what’s been released so far, and all the latest updates below.

Who Is Jeffrey Epstein?

Epstein is a disgraced and deceased sexual offender and former financier. Throughout his finance career, the New York City native expanded his social circle to include socialites, including Trump. However, in 2005, Florida police started investigating Epstein after he was accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls. In a plea deal, Epstein was convicted of procuring a child for prostitution and of soliciting a prostitute. He served about one year behind bars.

Over time, Epstein was involved in a slew of lawsuits, mostly related to sexual assault and abuse. In 2019, Epstein was arrested again on federal charges regarding the sex trafficking of minors in the states of Florida and New York. That year, he died by suicide in his jail cell. His decades-long associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, was also convicted in 2021 of sex trafficking and conspiracy for helping Epstein procure underage girls for sexual abuse and prostitution. Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years behind bars.

What Are the Epstein Files?

The files are a series of documents that will unveil Epstein’s 200+ victims, and their names are expected to be redacted for privacy purposes, which Bondi pointed out in her February 26, 2025, Fox News interview. Moreover, the files will reportedly include the flight logs of the pedophile’s private jet.

In 2024, a federal court unsealed records related to Epstein and his famous relationships. The docs included around 200 names, including Trump and former President Bill Clinton. However, the records only exposed some details about the nature of the politicians’ connections to Epstein, and neither Clinton nor Trump has been accused of wrongdoing in the formal investigation, according to Politico.

When Will the Epstein List Be Released?

According to TIME, part of the Epstein files were released. Bondi and conservative influencers were photographed leaving the White House on February 27, 2025, carrying binders that read, “The Epstein Files: Phase I,” possibly indicating that there was more information to come.

Per multiple outlets, the U.S. Attorney General has asked newly confirmed FBI Director Kash Patel to hand over all files by Friday, February 28, 2025, accusing the FBI of withholding additional information.

