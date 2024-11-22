Pam Bondi’s Net Worth: Where Her Wealth Stands Now

Image Credit: Getty Images

Pam Bondi is now in consideration to be the new U.S. Attorney General. After Donald Trump‘s first pick, Matt Gaetz, withdrew his bid, Trump nominated Bondi, and many want to learn more about her political career, personal life and more. Below, learn more about Bondi’s life in politics, where net worth stands today and more.

Who Is Pam Bondi?

Bondi was the first woman to be elected as Florida’s Attorney General. She held the position from 2011 to 2019. She is also an attorney and lobbyist.

In 2020, Bondi was chosen to be one of Trump’s defense lawyers when he was facing impeachment for the first time. She has been a long-time supporter of the Republican president-elect.

Shortly after Gaetz rescinded his consideration to be AG in November 2024, Trump wasted no time in selecting Bondi to be the new nominee.

“I am proud to announce former Attorney General of the great state of Florida, Pam Bondi, as our next Attorney General of the United States,” Trump wrote in a social media post. “Pam was a prosecutor for nearly 20 years, where she was very tough on violent criminals, and made the streets safe for Florida families. Then, as Florida’s first female Attorney General, she worked to stop the trafficking of deadly drugs, and reduce the tragedy of Fentanyl overdose deaths, which have destroyed many families across our country. She did such an incredible job, that I asked her to serve on our opioid and drug abuse commission during my first term — we saved many lives!”

Trump also claimed that Bondi “will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting crime, and making America safe again.”

“I have known Pam for many years,” he added, describing her as “smart and tough, and is an AMERICA FIRST Fighter, who will do a terrific job as Attorney General!”

What Is Pam Bondi’s Net Worth in 2024?

According to multiple outlets, Bondi has a net worth of at least $1 million to $2 million.

What Is Net Worth?

Net worth is the total value of a person’s assets, including their home(s), savings, bonds, stocks, vehicles and other personal items, according to Bankrate.

Pam Bondi’s Controversy

Among one of Bondi’s biggest controversies was when Trump paid $25,000 to her AG re-election campaign in Florida, according to the BBC. The transaction was reportedly made when Bondi’s office was weighing the option of a fraud investigation into Trump University. The investigation did not take place, and Bondi claimed that this decision was not influenced by Trump’s payment to her.