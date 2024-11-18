Matt Gaetz’s Net Worth: How Much Money the Politician Has in 2024

Image Credit: The Washington Post via Getty Im

Matt Gaetz isn’t a stranger to politics, but he might be stepping into a brand-new role. Since Donald Trump nominated him to be the U.S. Attorney General, the now-former Florida Representative is reintroducing himself to the public. Naturally, many want to learn more about the early days of his career, his personal life and his net worth.

In 2020, Gaetz faced controversy after allegations of sex trafficking and statutory rape came to light. He was accused of paying a 17-year-old girl to travel around the U.S. so that he could have sex with her. The Department of Justice decided not to pursue charges against the then-Congressman, and Gaetz vehemently denied the allegations.

“I have not had a relationship with a 17-year-old,” Gaetz said during a 2021 appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight interview. “That is totally false. The allegation is — I read it in the New York Times — is that I’ve traveled with some 17-year-old in some relationship. That is false, and records will bear that out to be false. Providing for flights and hotel rooms for people that you’re dating who are of legal age is not a crime.”

Learn more about Gaetz, including his net worth, below.

Who Is Matt Gaetz?

The Florida native served as the state’s 1st congressional district’s representative from 2017 to late 2024, when he was nominated to be the U.S. Attorney General by Trump. Gaetz is the son of Republican Senator Don Gaetz.

Gaetz earned his Juris Doctor from William & Mary Law School in 2007.

What Is Matt Gaetz’s Net Worth Now?

Gaetz currently has a net worth of $700,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth. A previous financial disclosure report revealed that Gaetz’s assets added up to more than $1 million in 2020.

How Much Money Does Matt Gaetz’s Family Have?

Gaetz comes from a family of politicians. His father’s net worth is about $35 million, according to Forbes.

Is Matt Gaetz Married?

Gaetz is married to his wife, Ginger Luckey Gaetz. The two wed in 2021.

Does Matt Gaetz Have Children?

Currently, Gaetz does not have children. However, he has called one person his “son,” despite not having a biological relation to him: Nestor Galban, who moved to the U.S. from Cuba years ago. Gaetz welcomed Nestor to live with him for a while, he told PEOPLE in 2020.

“Our relationship as a family is defined by our love for each other, not by any paperwork,” Gaetz told the publication, adding that Nestor “is my son in every conceivable way, and I can’t imagine loving him any more if he was my own flesh and blood.”

Gaetz elaborated that Nestor “is a part of my family story,” adding, “My work with Nestor, our family, no element of my public service could compare to the joy that our family has brought me.”