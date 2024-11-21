Does Matt Gaetz Have Kids? About the Politician’s Family

Matt Gaetz is no longer in the running to be the new U.S. Attorney General. Less than a week after Donald Trump nominated him to be his AG, Gaetz removed his name from consideration, acknowledging via X that his “confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work” of Trump’s cabinet. Three years prior, the now-former Florida Representative was under investigation by the FBI for sex trafficking allegations. Although he was not charged with any crimes, Gaetz’s personal life has taken center stage again. As Americans learn more about him, many are curious if he has any children.

Does Matt Gaetz Have Children?

Gaetz does not have children.

Who Is Matt Gaetz’s Wife?

Matt has been married to his wife, Ginger Luckey Gaetz, since August 2021. After Trump selected him as his potential AG, Ginger applauded her husband on social media.

“Attorney General will look great on you, my love,” she tweeted in November 2024. Via Instagram, Ginger shared a screenshot of Trump’s announcement. She captioned her post, “My love using his gifts.”

The following week, Gaetz’s wife shared a supportive Instagram post after he withdrew his name as Trump’s AG nomination.

“The end of an era,” Ginger captioned the post. “No one loves America more than this guy.”

Matt Gaetz’s Sex Trafficking Allegations

In March 2021, Gaetz was investigated for allegations related to sex trafficking and engaging in sexual intercourse with a 17-year-old, which is one year under the age of consent in Florida. After the accusations came out, Gaetz denied them during an interview on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

“I have not had a relationship with a 17-year-old. That is totally false,” Gaetz said at the time. “The allegation is — I read it in the New York Times — is that I’ve traveled with some 17-year-old in some relationship. That is false, and records will bear that out to be false. Providing for flights and hotel rooms for people that you’re dating who are of legal age is not a crime. … People were talking about a minor and that there were pictures of me with child prostitutes. That’s obviously false. There will be no such pictures, because no such thing happened.”

By 2023, the investigation had concluded. Gaetz was not charged with a crime.

Does Matt Gaetz Have a Law Degree?

Gaetz attended Florida State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree. He then attended the William & Mary Law School and earned a Juris Doctor. In 2008, he was admitted to the Florida Bar.

Trump announced his AG pick on November 13, 2024, via Truth Social, nominating Gaetz.

“It is my great honor to announce that Congressman Matt Gaetz of Florida is hereby nominated to be the attorney general of the United States,” Trump wrote, calling Gaetz a “deeply gifted and tenacious attorney.”

The president-elect elaborated that “few issues in America are more important than ending the partisan weaponization of our justice system,” claiming that, as his potential AG, Gaetz would “end weaponized government, protect our borders, dismantle criminal organizations and restore Americans’ badly-shattered faith and confidence in the justice department.” Trump added that Gaetz “played a key role in defeating the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, and exposing alarming and systemic government corruption and weaponization” while on the House Judiciary Committee.”

Trump concluded his formal nomination by describing Gaetz as a “champion for the Constitution and the rule of law.” He added that Gaetz “will root out the systemic corruption at DOJ, and return the department to its true mission of fighting crime, and upholding our democracy and Constitution.”

“Under Matt’s leadership, all Americans will be proud of the Department of Justice once again,” Trump wrote.