Matt Gaetz’s Ethics Report: What Was He Accused Of?

Matt Gaetz might have his House Ethics Committee report released after all. Though it initially voted not to disclose the report, the House agreed in early December 2024 to release the investigation into the formal Florida congressman, according to CNN. Insiders told the outlet that Gaetz‘s report is expected to be disclosed after the House’s final day of votes at the end of 2024.

Find out what is reportedly in Gaetz’s ethics report, below.

What Did Matt Gaetz Do?

Gaetz was previously accused of having sex with a 17-year-old and paying her for travel, The New York Times reported in 2021. Meanwhile, the age of consent in Florida is 18. Gaetz vehemently denied the allegations and addressed the report in an interview on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

“I have not had a relationship with a 17-year-old,” Gaetz insisted. “That is totally false. The allegation is, I read it in The New York Times, is that I’ve traveled with some 17-year-old in some relationship. That is false, and records will bear that out to be false. Providing for flights and hotel rooms for people that you’re dating who are of legal age is not a crime.”

Gaetz continued, “People were talking about a minor and that there were pictures of me with child prostitutes. That’s obviously false. There will be no such pictures, because no such thing happened.”

The DOJ ended its investigation into Gaetz. He was not charged with any crimes.

In December 2024, Gaetz denied the claims again but admitted that he “sent funds to women” he previously dated.

“[The] House Ethics will reportedly post a report online that I have no opportunity to debate or rebut as a former member of the body,” Gaetz tweeted, adding, “In my single days, I often sent funds to women I dated — even some I never dated but who asked. I dated several of these women for years. I NEVER had sexual contact with someone under 18. Any claim that I have would be destroyed in court — which is why no such claim was ever made in court.”

The Biden/Garland DOJ spent years reviewing allegations that I committed various crimes. I was charged with nothing: FULLY EXONERATED. Not even a campaign finance violation. And the people investigating me hated me. Then, the very “witnesses” DOJ deemed not-credible were… — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) December 18, 2024

What’s in Matt Gaetz’s Ethics Report?

The House Ethics Committee’s report consists of details from its years-long investigation into Gaetz’s behavior while he was a member of Congress, per CNN. He left his position in late 2024 after Donald Trump nominated him to be the next attorney general. Gaetz later withdrew his bid.

The report contains information regarding the allegations Gaetz is facing, including whether he showed inappropriate pictures of women to members on the House floor, used illegal drugs, used campaign funds for personal use and other accusations.

Can Matt Gaetz Go Back to Congress?

It’s unclear whether Gaetz will return to Congress. Before the House voted to release its ethics report on him, multiple outlets reported it was possible that Gaetz could.