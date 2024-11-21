Can Matt Gaetz Go Back to Congress? Why He Withdrew His Name for AG

Image Credit: Getty Images

Matt Gaetz is out of the running to be the next Attorney General — but he stepped down from his role in the House of Representatives when Donald Trump nominated him to be his AG. Now that he’s not part of Trump’s cabinet or the government anymore, can Gaetz return to Congress?

Below, we’re breaking down everything we know so far about Gaetz’s future in politics.

Why Did Matt Gaetz Withdraw as Attorney General?

In an announcement shared via X on November 21, 2024, Gaetz noted that he had “excellent meetings” with members of the U.S. Senate, and they had “thoughtful feedback” for him.

“While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation [to be AG] was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance transition,” the former Congressman wrote. “There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I’ll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General.”

Gaetz added that he remains “fully committed to see that Donald J. Trump is the most successful president in history” and that he “will forever be honored that President Trump nominated [him] to lead the Department of Justice.”

The politician’s withdrawal from the AG consideration came after his past sex trafficking investigation resurfaced. Although he was never charged with a crime, other accusations of sexual misconduct came to light, including a CNN report that claimed he had shown nude pictures of women to members in the House.

During a 2021 interview with Tucker Carlson, Gaetz vehemently denied the allegations that he had sex with a teenager.

“I have not had a relationship with a 17-year-old. That is totally false,” he insisted. “The allegation is — I read it in the New York Times — is that I’ve traveled with some 17-year-old in some relationship. That is false, and records will bear that out to be false. Providing for flights and hotel rooms for people that you’re dating who are of legal age is not a crime.”

The Department of Justice concluded its investigation on Gaetz. However, the House Ethics Committee had reopened its probe. In November 2024, the committee agreed to conclude its probe and vote in December on whether or not to release its findings.

Did Matt Gaetz Resign From Congress?

After Trump nominated him to be AG, Gaetz resigned from Congress in November 2024.

Can Gaetz Go Back to Congress Now?

According to Newsweek, it’s possible that Gaetz can return to Congress. However, it wouldn’t be an easy path to return to the House of Representatives. If Marco Rubio officially becomes the new Secretary of State, there would be an open seat in the Senate for Gaetz to fill the seat. The outlet reported that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis could appoint Gaetz.

Currently, Gaetz is unemployed and not a member of the U.S. Congress.