Trump & Epstein Emails: See Alleged Messages From the Sex Offender to Ghislaine Maxwell & Michael Wolff

Image Credit: Getty Images

The White House has maintained that Donald Trump cut off Jeffrey Epstein after he discovered the now-deceased sex offender’s crimes. Earlier this year, the president told reporters that he kicked Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago club for “being a creep. But a new series of emails has shed new light on Epstein’s final years, his relationship with Trump and his alleged statements about the Republican.

The emails, unveiled in November 2025 by Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, appear to have been sent from Epstein’s account between the years 2011 to 2019.

Below, read the contents of the alleged emails from Epstein about his relationship with Trump.

What Did Epstein Say About Trump in the Emails?

There were multiple emails that House Democrats released. In one from April 2011, Epstein appeared to write to Ghislaine Maxwell, “I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump. … [Victim name redacted] spent hours at my house with him ,, he has never once been mentioned,” according to multiple outlets including ABC News, LiveNOW from Fox and The Independent.

A response that appeared to be from Maxwell read, “I have been thinking about that … ”

🚨BREAKING: Oversight Dems have received new emails from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate that raise serious questions about Donald Trump and his knowledge of Epstein’s horrific crimes. Read them for yourself. It’s time to end this cover-up and RELEASE THE FILES. pic.twitter.com/A5XgOHj2Jq — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) November 12, 2025

Who Is Michael Wolff?

Michael Wolff is an author who has published four books about Trump’s presidency: Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, Siege: Trump Under Fire, Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency and All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America.

Wolff’s emails to Epstein were also revealed by House Democrats. Wolff spoke to the sex offender multiple times while doing research for his books.

In a December 2015 email, which was published by multiple outlets, Wolff appeared to write a message to Epstein with the subject line, “Heads up.”

“I hear CNN planning to ask Trump tonight about his relationship with you–either on air or in scrum afterwards,” Wolff appeared to write to Epstein at the time, which came after Trump began his presidential campaign.

In response, Epstein appeared to ask Wolff for advice on what to say. “If we were to craft an answer for him, what do you think it should be?” Epstein replied, according to several outlets.

“I think you should let him hang himself,” Wolff responded the next day. “If he says he hasn’t been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency. You can hang him in a way that potentially generates a positive benefit for you, or, if it really looks like he could win, you could save him, generating a debt. Of course, it is possible that, when asked, he’ll say Jeffrey is a great guy and has gotten a raw deal and is a victim of political correctness, which is to be outlawed in a Trump regime.”

A separate January 2019 email — sent seven months before Epstein died in his prison cell — covered whether or not Trump actually banned Epstein from a Mar-a-Lago club membership years prior. Epstein appeared to tell Wolff, “Trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever. Of course he knew about the girls as he asked ghislaine to stop.”

During a November 2025 phone call, per ABC News, Wolff said he couldn’t recall the “specific emails or the context,” but he insisted it was “in an in-depth conversation with Epstein at that time about his relationship with Donald Trump.”

“I was trying at that time to get Epstein to talk about his relationship with Trump, and actually, he proved to be an enormously valuable source to me,” Wolff said. “Part of the context of this is that I was pushing Epstein at that point to go public with what he knew about Trump.”

What Did Trump Say About the Epstein Emails?

Trump slammed Democrats for “using the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax to try and deflect from their massive failures” in a Truth Social post.

“The Democrats are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again because they’ll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they’ve done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects,” the president wrote in a separate Truth Social post on November 12, 2025. “Only a very bad, or stupid, Republican would fall into that trap. The Democrats cost our Country $1.5 Trillion Dollars with their recent antics of viciously closing our Country, while at the same time putting many at risk — and they should pay a fair price. There should be no deflections to Epstein or anything else, and any Republicans involved should be focused only on opening up our Country, and fixing the massive damage caused by the Democrats!”

Additionally, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told The New York Post that Democrats “selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump” and pointed out that the redacted victim’s name from an email was the late Virginia Giuffre, who died by suicide earlier this year.

“The ‘unnamed victim’ referenced in these emails is the late Virginia Giuffre, who repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever and ‘couldn’t have been friendlier’ to her in their limited interactions,” Leavitt told the outlet.