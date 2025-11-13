Who Is Michael Wolff? All About the Author Involved in the Trump-Epstein Emails

Image Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris

Michael Wolff is no stranger to controversy. As the author of several books covering Donald Trump and his presidency, the New Jersey native’s name reemerged in November 2025 when emails between him and Jeffrey Epstein surfaced — most of which were discussions about Trump and his alleged knowledge of Epstein’s sex-trafficking crimes. Trump has been adamant with his position when it comes to Epstein, though, calling the deceased sex offender a “creep” and claiming he booted Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago club.

Per ABC News, Wolff claimed in a phone call that he couldn’t recall the “specific emails or the context” between his emails with Epstein, but he insisted that they represented “an in-depth conversation with Epstein at that time about his relationship with Donald Trump.”

“I was trying at that time to get Epstein to talk about his relationship with Trump, and actually, he proved to be an enormously valuable source to me,” Wolff said, per the outlet. “Part of the context of this is that I was pushing Epstein at that point to go public with what he knew about Trump.”

Michael Wolff Is a Reporter & Author

Wolff is a reporter whose work has appeared in several publications and websites, including USA Today, The Hollywood Reporter and Vanity Fair. He is also known as an author, publishing his first major work, Burn Rate: How I Survived the Gold Rush Years on the Internet, in 1998.

Michael Wolff Has Written About Trump in Several Books

Wolff has authored four books about Trump: Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, Siege: Trump Under Fire, Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency and All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America.

Michael Wolff Has Been Married Twice

Wolff was married to his ex-wife, lawyer Alison Anthoine, until 2009. They share three children together. He then moved on with his current wife, Victoria Floethe, and the spouses have two children.