Karoline Leavitt: 5 Things About the New White House Press Secretary

Karoline Leavitt has been appointed to the role of the being the new White House press secretary. Find out more about her career, personal life and why she made history with her appointed position below!

Karoline Leavitt Has Made History with Her New Role

Karoline is only 27, making her the youngest White House press secretary. Her new position will include news briefings and providing outlets with updates. During her first day on the new job, Karoline reiterated her commitment to the demands of the new role.

Karoline Leavitt Ran for Office in Her Home State

After working in the White House during Donald Trump‘s first term, she ran for congress in her home state of New Hampshire’s 1st District, however she lost to Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas.

Karoline Leavitt Previously Had Other Career Goals

Karoline had once dreamed of becoming a broadcast journalist but changed courses in her 20s. She graduated from Saint Anselm College, where she wrote for her school’s paper, and vocally supported Trump’s previous policies. Her passion for politics was ignited and while Trump was serving his first term for president, she began working in the White House Press Office for Kayleigh McEnany. Since then, she continued climbing the corporate ladder.

Karoline Leavitt Is a New Mother

Karoline gave birth to Nicholas Robert or “Niko,” who is about 7 months old. The doting mother took to Instagram to share her happiness and wrote: “July 10, 2024. 11:25 p.m. The moment our son was born. The moment I officially became a mom. The best moment of my life.”

She continued: “It’s true when they say there’s nothing comparable to the love you feel for your child. My heart has grown bigger than I ever imagined possible. Babies are the ultimate blessing and I’m bursting with gratitude for our beautiful, happy, healthy boy.”

Karoline Leavitt Is a Wife

Karoline is married to entrepreneur Nicholas Riccio, 59, who is 32 years older than her. Her husband created a multimillion-dollar company, Riccio Enterprises LLC., in the real estate industry, and he graduated from Plymouth State University.