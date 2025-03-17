How Old Is Karoline Leavitt? Age of Trump’s White House Press Secretary

Image Credit: Getty Images

Karoline Leavitt is the newest White House press secretary — and she’s the youngest to ever hold the job. The Gen-Zer, who succeeded former press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre under Joe Biden‘s administration, was selected by Donald Trump for the position in November 2024 after he won the election. Since the New Hampshire native is a fresh face in the White House, many voters want to know how old Leavitt is and more about her background.

Below, learn Leavitt’s current age, her career and how she got into Trump’s orbit.

Who Is Karoline Leavitt?

Leavitt has always been a vocal Trump supporter. While attending Saint Anselm College, she wrote op-eds in the school paper on Trump’s policies, including the travel ban during his first presidency.

During Trump’s first term as president, Leavitt worked in the White House Press Office for Kayleigh McEnany. In 2022, Leavitt ran for the House of Representatives in New Hampshire’s 1st district. She won the primary election by defeating Matt Mowers. However, Leavitt lost the general election to Democrat Chris Pappas.

In 2024, Leavitt served as Trump’s national press secretary in his second presidential campaign. In January 2025, Leavitt commenced her duties as White House press secretary.

“Karoline Leavitt did a phenomenal job as the national press secretary on my historic campaign, and I am pleased to announce she will serve as White House press secretary,” Trump said in a statement after winning the 2024 election. “Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator. I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American people as we make America great again.”

Leavitt held her first press briefing on January 28, 2025, and answered reporters’ questions about Trump’s policies, including immigration and deportation.

How Old Is Karoline Leavitt?

Leavitt is currently 27 years old. The Gen-Zer was born on August 24, 1997.

Is Karoline Leavitt Married?

Yes, Leavitt is married to her husband, real estate developer Nicholas Riccio.

Does Karoline Leavitt Have Kids?

Leavitt is a mother to one son. After thanking Trump for selecting her to be the White House press secretary, she thanked her whole family and her son in an Instagram post. Leavitt credited her child for “humbling [her], and serving as a constant reminder of what’s most important.”