Why Is Bowen Yang Leaving ‘SNL’? What We Know About His Midseason Exit

Image Credit: Will Heath/NBC

Bowen Yang, one of Saturday Night Live‘s main cast members and comedy fan favorite, is reportedly leaving the sketch comedy series after seven years with the show. He started out as a writer before being promoted to a repertory player.

According to Deadline, Bowen, 35, will take his final bow during the December 20, 2025, episode, while his Wicked co-star Ariana Grande hosts.

So, why is Bowen leaving SNL now? Here is what we know so far about his midseason departure.

When Is Bowen Yang Leaving Saturday Night Live?

Bowen’s last episode on SNL will be on December 20, 2025, according to Deadline. He is leaving amid the holiday break.

Why Is Bowen Yang Leaving SNL?

Bowen has not publicly commented on his exit at the time of publication. His reason for leaving midseason is still unclear, though he’s had to miss a few episodes, mainly to promote the two Wicked films last year and this past fall.

Despite some fans being shocked by the news, Bowen’s exit has actually been a topic of discussion. While speaking to People in September 2025 — amid a highly publicized cast shakeup — the Wicked actor said that he felt he still “had more to do” on SNL and wanted to stay.

“I’ve always gone by the instinct of, do I have more to do? And I feel like I do,” Bowen told the outlet. “[Creator] Lorne [Michaels] was like, ‘You have more to do,’ and that means a lot, because I even confessed to him… ‘I feel the audience is maybe getting sick of me.’ And he was like, ‘That’s not true. There’s more for you to do. I need you.'”

Bowen added that he had “to honor that,” referring to what Lorne told him. He also credited the SNL creator with giving his entertainment career a springboard.

“That man has changed my life, and I owe a lot of my life to that show,” Bowen continued. “And I love working there, the people are the best. I really love each of them so much.”

Who Else Left SNL?

Quite a few fan-favorite SNL players left the show ahead of its 51st season. Among them were Devon Walker, Emil Wakim, Michael Longfellow, Heidi Gardner and Ego Nwodim.

When Ego’s exit made headlines, she addressed her departure in a heartfelt Instagram post in September 2025. She wrote, “The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say ‘goodnight.’ But after seven unforgettable seasons, I have decided to leave SNL.”

Stating that she was “immensely grateful to Lorne for the opportunity,” Ego thanked her castmates, the writers and the SNL crew “for their brilliance, support and friendship.”

“Week after week on that stage taught me more than I could have ever imagined, and I will carry those memories, and that laughter, with me always,” she concluded.