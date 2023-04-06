Vinny Tortorella: 5 Things To Know About Angelina Pivarnick’s New Boyfriend

Vinny Tortorella is dating ‘Jersey Shore’ star Angelina Pivarnick.

Angelina began discussing the relationship with her castmates during season 6 of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ in 2023.

Vinny is a model who does not appear to be active on social media.

Jersey Shore fans will finally get to meet Angelina Pivarnick’s new boyfriend, Vinny Tortorella, during the show’s April 6 episode. Although Angelina has talked about “Vinny 2.0” quite a few times on the show, he will be venturing to New Orleans with her for his first cast trip this week. A preview for the episode shows Vinny arriving in NOLA and being greeted by Angelina.

“This is something I need at this point in my life,” Angelina admits in the clip. “I didn’t feel loved in my last relationship. I would literally wear lingerie walking around the house half-naked and he wouldn’t even look at me. Going into a relationship where the guy likes to be intimate, tells you how beautiful you are…I mean, Vin can’t get his hands off me. It’s a different world and it feels so good to be loved.”

the gang is off to Family Fun Day, but Angelina stays behind to greet her special guest 🤭 don't miss an all-new #jsfamilyvacation tomorrow at 8p on @mtv! pic.twitter.com/HTDIMUtaJ6 — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) April 5, 2023

Angelina was previously married to Chris Larangeira, who she wed in Nov. 2019. However, the marriage was short-lived. The pair’s ups and downs played out on Jersey Shore throughout their relationship, and by the beginning of 2021, things were rocky. Angelina even filed for divorce at the time, although it was eventually called off. Although the two tried to reconcile throughout the summer of 2021, Chris filed for divorce at the beginning of 2022, and it was finalized in July.

Meanwhile, Angelina filmed All Star Shore at the end of 2021 amidst her troubles with Chris. While on the show, she met Luis ‘Potro’ Caballero. Although Angelina insisted that the two did not hook up during filming, they continued to explore their relationship afterward, but the fling eventually fizzled out. On the current season of Jersey Shore, Angelina has been seen flirting with co-star, Vinny Guadagnino, and even admitted to having “real feelings” for him before things got serious with Vinny 2.0. Learn more about her new relationship below:

How Old Is Vinny Tortorella?

When Angelina first started talking to Vinny, she told her Jersey Shore cast mates that he was 19 years old. However, during a Jan. 2023 interview with TooFab, she clarified the model is actually in his 30s, although she did not reveal her man’s exact age. “People think he’s a 19 year old that lives in my garage and I’m like…what!?” Angelina laughed. “Where did that come from? Did you see that episode where I said he was 19? He’s not 19. He’s in his 30s.” The Sun reports that Vinny is 34 years old.

Where Is Vinny Tortorella From?

Like Angelina, Vinny comes from Staten Island. The irony has not been lost on Angelina and her castmates that she is now dating another Vinny from Staten Island, just like Vinny Guadagnino, who she’s hooked up with in the past. “There’s so many other names in the world and you’re dating Vinny from Staten Island,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi pointed out on an episode of Jersey Shore.

Angelina & Vinny Live Together

It’s unclear exactly when Angelina and Vinny got together, but the cast trip to New Orleans took place in November 2022, so they had already been seeing each other in some capacity for several weeks at that point. “We’re getting a little bit more serious,” Angelina said on the March 16 episode of Jersey Shore, which was filmed weeks before the NOLA trip. “Things have been heating up between us and we’re definitely moving along in our relationship. I mean, he’s already got a toothbrush in my house on his side, so I even say it’s his side. Think about that.”

While Angelina was packing for New Orleans, she shared an update on the romance and revealed that she was now living with Vinny. “Things have been heating up between me and Vinny and he moved in with me,” she dished. “I don’t know what the future holds, but I’m definitely here for it.”

What Does Vinny Tortorella Do?

Vinny is a model, although there is very little about his career online. He attended Wagner College in New York and has his Master’s Degree in accounting, according to The Sun. It does not seem that Vinny has any public social media profiles either.

Are Angelina & Vinny Engaged?

In 2022, a video surfaced online of the Jersey Shore cast in New Orleans, and it appeared to show Vinny getting down on one knee and proposing to Angelina during a cast dinner. However, the proposal was just a prank, according to The Sun. “Angelina did not actually get engaged in New Orleans, a source told the site.

Angelina and Vinny confirmed their relationship by making their red carpet debut as a couple at a premiere party for The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Feb. 7. Ten days later, Vinny accompanied Angelina to her sister’s wedding, where she served as maid of honor.