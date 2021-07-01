‘Jersey Shore’ Preview: Angelina & Chris Reveal Where They Stand After Near-Split

In an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of ‘Jersey Shore,’ Pauly D and Nikki Hall grill Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira about their relationship status.

Things have been tense between Angelina Pivarnick and her husband, Chris Larangeira, on this season of Jersey Shore, but they patched things up ahead of the cast’s trip to the Poconos. Despite walking out of their home just weeks earlier, Chris joined Angelina on the trip, much to the surprise of the rest of the roommates. On the July 1 episode, Pauly D and his girlfriend, Nikki Hall, meet up with Angelina and Chris at the resort to find out where things stand, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview.

“How are you guys?” Nikki asks, to which Chris responds, “We’re good.” Angelina is a bit more open about what’s really going on, though, adding, “We’re not like, amazing, amazing,” she admits. “We’re good. We’re working on things.”

Regardless of what happened in the past, the two are clearly focused on moving forward. “I think this will be a good trip and we’ll have fun,” Chris says, and Angelina adds, “We’re going to work on things and just go form there. That’s all we can do.” In fact, seeing Pauly and Nikki together is motivating for Angelina. “I see how they’re so happy and loving to each other, and I’m like, ‘Wow, I really wish this was me and Chris,'” Angelina reveals.

She also admittedly admires how Pauly and Nikki are able to keep things private, while she and Chris are constantly airing their dirty laundry on Instagram and Twitter. “It’s nice to see [they] have that,” Angelina continues. “They can get into fights in their own home and not take it out of their home and show the whole world. That’s what I want in my relationship.”

Although Angelina clearly has high hopes to work things out, there’s another big factor that’s likely going to come into play. Earlier this season, the other roommates received security camera videos of Angelina at another man’s house. The woman who sent in the videos accused Angelina of having an affair with this mystery man. Now, the roommates are trying to figure out a way to show Angelina the videos without setting her off.

“I’m rooting for Angelina and Chris. I want them to work out,” Pauly says in this week’s preview. “But….what about them videos?!” We’ll have to see how she reacts to the news when the show airs on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. on MTV!