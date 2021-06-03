‘Jersey Shore’s Angelina Says Roommates ‘Came Through’ For Her Amidst Marital Issues

As Angelina Pivarnick deals with issues in her personal life on the upcoming season of ‘Jersey Shore,’ she says she leaned on her roommates to get through it.

Angelina Pivarnick may have made up with Deena Cortese and Jenni “JWoww” Farley on the last season of Jersey Shore, but her life is far from drama-free going into the next family vacation. “I had a couple of things going on in my personal life that were kind of still lingering before I went on this vacation,” Angelina explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “So you’ll see that play out on the show.”

Angelina didn’t specify what her personal life issues were, but fans who follow the drama know that there were rumors of marital issues between the reality star and her husband, Chris Larangeira, at the beginning of 2021. The speculation began when the two unfollowed each other on Instagram, and Angelina removed Chris’s last name from her Instagram bio.

“I try not to read the comments [on social media],” Angelina said. “I don’t really reply to anyone who’s speculating. I have decided to not really post Chris on my Instagram, but that always reads as if we’re having problems. I’ve just learned to have thick skin and not listen to outside people. You’re always going to have someone who’s not going to like you and have an opinion.”

Luckily, as Angelina was dealing with all of this, she had her Jersey Shore castmates to support her. “You’ll see this new season that I had to lean on my roommates for a lot of help and advice,” Angelina admitted. “They definitely came through in a lot of ways.”

Vinny Guadagnino’s One thing that Angelina did make clear is that her issues with Chris had nothing to do with her and flirty relationship . The pair’s flirty banter has become a big part of Jersey Shore, but it’s all in good fun. “My husband actually loves Vinny,” Angelina said. “He doesn’t care. He’s cool with Vinny and takes it as a joke. He’s a really good sport about it and that’s why Vinny’s not worried about it.”

Vinny added, “That’s why we do it. If it was a real situation where there was a husband who wanted beef with me because I was making these jokes, I wouldn’t do it. But it’s fun between all of us. If you have me, Chris and Angelina in a room, me and Chris are the ones antagonizing it [together].” Angelina agreed. “100 percent, that is facts,” she said. “They go at me, but it’s all in good fun. Honestly, if I didn’t have the Vinny banter, I don’t know what I’d do. I kind of love it.”

The new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premieres on June 3 at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.