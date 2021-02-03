‘Jersey Shore’: JWoww & Angelina Ignore Each Other During 1st Face-To-Face Since Wedding Drama

The awkwardness is at an all-time high for the ‘Jersey Shore’ cast when JWoww and Angelina see each other for the first time in almost a full year in this new episode sneak peek.

The tension can be cut with a knife in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Feb. 4 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. In the clip, Angelina Pivarnick and Jenni “JWoww” Farley both attend a cast dinner in Las Vegas. It’s their first time seeing each other face-to-face since their fallout after Angelina’s wedding in Nov. 2019.

“I do feel negativity in the room because Jenni’s at the table,” Angelina admits. Angelina and her husband, Chris Larangeira, are the last to arrive at the dinner, with JWoww already seated at the table. The women don’t acknowledge each other once throughout the clip, and the meal is filled with several awkward silences. Even Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino can’t break the tension with their antics!

“I f***ing just feel her looking at me from across the table,” Angelina says. “I’m trying not to look. I know my husband really doesn’t want to look at her either. Just don’t look at her and all the negativity will be gone. Don’t look at her, and everything will be good.”

It isn’t long before Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino gets frustrated at the awkward silence. “What is the point if everyone sits together and doesn’t talk?” he wonders in a confessional. “That’s not us and we’re not going to accept this.” The clip ends there, so viewers will have to see how this plays out when Jersey Shore airs on Thurs. Feb. 4 at 8:00 p.m. on MTV!

At Angelina’s 2019 wedding, JWoww, Deena Cortese and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi upset the bride with their bridesmaids speech. The speech was meant to be funny, but Angelina wasn’t feeling the jokes that were made at her expense. It wasn’t that she was personally offended by the subject matter, but she didn’t feel like the speech was appropriate in front of her family and her husband’s family.

After the wedding, the drama continued on social media, and Snooki even quit Jersey Shore. The girls refused to speak to Angelina after she called them out on Twitter, and the tension has been high between JWoww/Deena and Angelina all season long. Deena made amends with Angelina during the Las Vegas trip, but due to JWoww’s late arrival, the ladie’s hadn’t had a chance to come face-to-face — until now!