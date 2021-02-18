‘Jersey Shore’ Preview: Angelina Admits Vinny’s ‘Not That Bad’ After He Delivers Her Wedding Dress

Any tension between Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick is a thing of the past as he personally delivers her wedding dress in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Jersey Shore’ sneak peek.

Nearly one year after Angelina Pivarnick’s disastrous wedding, the guys of Jersey Shore are throwing their pal a re-do ceremony on the Feb. 18 episode of Jersey Shore. In the EXCLUSIVE preview above, Angelina even gets a visit from her former hookup, Vinny Guadagnino, before the ceremony. Vinny comes bearing a special gift — a wedding dress for Angelina!

“Never in a million years would I have ever imagined Vinny giving my my re-do wedding dress,” Angelina admitted. “I always knew Vinny kind of loved me, but I didn’t know he loved me this much. But I loved it. It was nice. I guess Vinny’s not that bad.” Vinny and Angelina hooked up in the early Jersey Shore days, and their sexual tension has been a running joke in the years’ since.

Any awkwardness from the past fling seem to be put to rest after Vinny’s gesture, though “It’s actually beautiful,” Angelina said to her husband, Chris Larangeira. “Did Vinny really pick this out for me? He knows my taste? Vinny actually knew my taste.”

The clip also features a visit from Vinny’s Uncle Nino, who arrived in Las Vegas to officiate the wedding. “I”m going to drop off the wedding dress to Angelina so I don’t have to hang out with Uncle Nino,” Vinny joked. “It’s like the two least things I want to do in the world. I’m going to drop a dress off at Angelina’s room — that’s how you know I don’t want to hang out with Uncle Nino.”

So far, this entire season of Jersey Shore has surrounded the fallout of Deena Cortese, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s speech at Angelina’s wedding. After months of not speaking, Deena and Angelina finally made up, and with some help from Dr. Drew, JWoww and Deena agreed to be civil with one another. Snooki has not appeared on this season of the show, so it’s unclear where her relationship with Angelina stands. Jersey Shore airs on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.