‘Jersey Shore’ Preview: Snooki Gets The Scoop On Angelina’s Marriage Drama After Returning

Snooki is back on the June 17 episode of ‘Jersey Shore,’ and The Situation has a lot to fill her in on — including what’s been going down with Angelina and her husband, Chris Larangeira!

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has a one-on-one chat with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the June 17 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. After Snooki surprised Mike at his five-year sober anniversary party, he pulls her aside to thank her for coming. “It’s unbelievable,” Mike gushes. “It’s such a surprise. It’s so good to see you back, it really is.” Of her decision to return to the show after taking a season off, Snooki says, “Same. I missed you. I think it was just me thinking of all the things I would miss — like the baby shower and meeting your child for the first time. I can’t miss those things.”

Then, Mike fills Nicole in on some things she’s missed over the last few months. “I think [Ronnie Ortiz-Magro] is coming across some big moments in his life,” Mike admits. “I think he might be getting engaged soon.” Ronnie recently introduced his girlfriend, Saffire Matos, on the show, but she has yet to meet all of the roommates. “Oh my God,” Nicole replies. “We have to approve!”

Of course, there’s also a lot going on with Angelina Pivarnick and her husband, Chris Larangeira, this season. “Angelina is in the middle of getting a divorce right now,” Mike reveals. “She said she filed in January, but she didn’t serve him yet.” The divorce news came just over one year after Angelina and Chris’s wedding, which was the event that caused Snooki to leave Jersey Shore in the first place. Angelina got pissed at the speech Snooki, JWoww and Deena Cortese made at her wedding, and major drama ensued.

“The speech drama was for nothing, damn it!” Snooki rants now. Mike adds, “She even said it! She said all the speech stuff was for nothing.” During the first half of this season, Mike and the rest of the guys were able to mend fences between Angelina and JWoww/Deena, but with Snooki not filming, she never cleared the air with Angelina. We’ll have to wait and see if the ladies get a chance to do that now that Snooki’s back part-time!

“Everybody’s my best friend, but Mike’s always texting me, like, ‘You good? You ready to come back? We got you,'” Snooki says in the preview. “I know I haven’t been here for awhile, but you have friends for your life and you don’t seem them for a while, and then you see them and it’s not awkward or weird because you feel like you know them. That’s our roomies. That’s us.” Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.