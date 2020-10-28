Saffire Matos: 5 Things To Know About Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s New GF After They Go IG Official

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has officially found love again! Now that he is Instagram official with his new GF, learn more about the ‘Jersey Shore’ cast member’s girlfriend, Saffire Matos.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is officially off the market! The Jersey Shore cast member went Instagram official with his new love, Saffire Matos, on October 27. The reality TV star, 34, was clearly smitten with his new love, as he picked her up and shared a sweet smooch with her in the snap from Ronnie’s vacation. After years of an on-again, off-again romance with Jersey Shore cast mate, Jen Harley, fans are so excited to see Ronnie happy. So who is Saffire Matos? Here are five things to know about Ronnie’s new flame!

1) Saffire is an eyelash technician. Ronnie’s new GF is a certified eyelash technician in Staten Island and New York City. Saffire has a professional Instagram account where she showcases her intricate work, featuring photos of clients after they acquired Saffire’s services. The Instagram account currently boasts over 850 followers, and it appears that Saffire’s professional social media account has been active since July 2019. In the bio for the account, Saffire regards herself as the “queen of whispy, cat eye lashes.”

2) She is on Instagram, but you might have a tough time following her. Aside from her professional IG account, Saffire also has her own personal account. But Saffire is currently marked as private on Instagram, meaning that any curious fans probably won’t get that follow. She does, however, boast quite a number of followers. Saffire’s personal Instagram account has over 25K followers. As of publish time, she has only posted 26 times.

3) Saffire is of Italian and Cuban heritage. Although curious fans cannot see any posts from Saffire’s Instagram page, they can learn just a bit about her. In her bio, Saffire not only tags her business, Lashes by Bear, she also added some cute emojis. The icons featured in Saffire’s personal bio include champagne glasses in a cheers motion, the face of a cute bear as well as two flags. Those flags happen to be the Italian flag and the Cuban flag, which likely means that Saffire is of Italian and Cuban heritage.

4) It’s not known how long Ronnie and Saffire have been dating. Although they looked quite comfortable around one another in Ronnie’s IG post, it’s not known how long the two have been dating. Ronnie previously dated Jen Harley, with whom he shares a two-year-old daughter, Ariana Sky Magro. In October 2019, Ronnie was arrested in Los Angeles and charged with felony domestic violence after he and Jen got into a heated, physical altercation.

5) Saffire appears to live in New York City. According to her personal Instagram bio, Saffire cites “NYc,” which could stand for New York City. As Lashes by Bear is located in both Staten Island and New York, Saffire could very well live in the Big Apple.