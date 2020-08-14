See Pic
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley Spotted With Daughter, 2, 10 Mos. After His Domestic Violence Arrest

TheHollywoodFix.com / BACKGRID
Ronnie Ortiz Margo and Jen Harley are back together after their latest domestic dispute and it seems that things between the couple may be better than ever. The Jersey Shore alum and his baby mama spent time together in Florida for Jen's birthday days after their latest domestic dispute and Jen is now seen with what looks to be a shiny new diamond on her ring finger. The couple were reportedly at Michael " The Situation'' Sorrentino's wedding together with Ronnie serving as best man and maybe all that nuptial joy spread over to Ronnie and Jen. The couple were spotted on a day out while Jen was getting veneers that may have been gifted to her by Ronnie. The couple is pictured visiting a pharmacy and later getting a healthy drink at Jamba Juice. By all accounts it looks as if they are making a serious effort to work out their issues together. The couple have a seven month old daughter, Ariana Sky Magro together.
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley celebrate the launch of Verge CBD - Los Angeles. 03 Oct 2019
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley celebrate the launch of Verge CBD - Los Angeles. 03 Oct 2019
Jersey Shoer's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has lunch with his EX girl Jen Harley while out in Beverly Hills. 3 OCTOBER 2019
Nearly a year after Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was busted over for domestic violence involving his ex, Jen Harley, the two were seen taking a stroll with their young daughter.

Despite a history that’s littered with drama, shouting matches, physical fights, and arrests, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley were seen together out in Hunting Beach on Wednesday (Aug. 12), according to TMZ. (CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTO) The Jersey Shore stars were spotted out and about with their 2-year-old daughter, Ariana Sky. This public sighting comes 10 months after Ronnie, 34, was arrested for domestic violence after allegedly chasing Jen, 32, with a knife. Before anyone thinks that these two are giving love a second (third? fourth?) chance, TMZ reports its  sources say Ronnie and Jen are just co-parenting their daughter, and that they have “family outings from time to time now, but only for Ariana.”

The two, according to TMZ, have taken the last few months to “get in a good place as co-parents and friends.” Apparently, they’ve realized that they work better as friends instead of lovers. Ronnie’s Oct. 2019 arrest (and Jen’s Jan. 2019 arrest) over domestic violence may have been what made them realize this. Speaking of which, Ronnie ultimately negotiated a deal. He pleaded “no contest” to a count of domestic battery and one count of resisting arrest in May, per TMZ. Ronnie avoided jail time but was put on 36 months probation, given 30 days of community labor in Nevada, and was ordered to complete a 52-week domestic violence program. He also donated $20k to a battered women’s shelter.

Ronnie was facing a year behind bars after being hit with five misdemeanors. He was initially facing seven after he was taken into custody following an incident at an Airbnb the pair was renting in Los Angeles. However, the brandishing a weapon and criminal threats were dropped, leaving him with charges of domestic violence, child endangerment, false imprisonment, and two counts of resisting arrest.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley together (TheHollywoodFix.com / BACKGRID)

Unfortunately, Jen has also been accused of domestic violence. At the start of 2020, Ronnie reportedly obtained a restraining order against her after she allegedly “entered his home while he was sleeping and started viciously assaulting him,” according to a statement from Ronnie’s lawyer. Jen’s lawyer, at the time, told HollywoodLife they had yet to receive it, but they would “oppose it” because Jen wants “to raise her baby in peace.”

It seems that Ariana’s wellbeing is the only thing these two can 100% agree on. In April, Ronnie wrote a sweet letter to his daughter. “It was chaos, but I held you. First, I looked into your eyes first, the doctor told me they never saw father cover a baby eyes like I did,” he wrote. “That means no matter where u are, who keeps u from me, I will always be here for u! You are my reason! I wake up every day. Even though I can’t be with you, I will always be here. I love you so much! And will never stop fighting for u!”

 