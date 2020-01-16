Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Granted Protection Order Against Jen Harley After Accusing Her Of Attacking Him

After allegedly getting into another altercation, ‘Jersey Shore’ star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was granted an order of protection against his ex and mother of his child, Jen Harley — who already has one against him.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 34, has obtained a restraining order against his ex-girlfriend, Jen Harley, 31, Ronnie’s attorney told HollywoodLife in a statement. “Regrettably, on Saturday night, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was, again, the victim of a domestic violence incident at the hands of Jennifer Harley. At that time, Ms. Harley, entered his home while he was sleeping and started viciously assaulting him,” read the statement from attorney Scott E. Leemon. “Ronnie immediately called the Las Vegas Police Department and filed a domestic violence complaint against Jennifer. Then, this morning, a Family Court Judge in the clark County (Las Vegas, NV) District Court, Family Division granted Ronnie an Emergency Order for Protection Against Domestic Violence. This Emergency Order is in effect until February 25, 2020.”

The details of what happened to cause Ronnie to file a restraining order against Jen are unclear at this time. HollywoodLife also reached out to Jen’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, who said: “we have not received any restraining order against [Jen], and if Jen does get served with one, we will oppose it. Jen just wants to raise her baby in peace.” Jen also has a restraining order in place against Ronnie in November 2019 after he was arrested on October 4 for domestic violence. Her lawyer states that Ronnie “violated” the restraining order by contacting Jen, but did not elaborate on what that meant.

Ronnie was charged with five misdemeanors in November, including domestic violence, child endangerment, brandishing a weapon, criminal threats, and resisting arrest. The Jersey Shore star pleaded not guilty to all charges, which stemmed from an alleged fight he and Jen got into at their AirBnB in Los Angeles. Ronnie was accused of allegedly punching and slapping Jen, and chasing her with a knife with their then 18-month-old daughter, Ariana, under his arm. He allegedly locked himself inside the house with Ariana. Video from the dramatic arrest showed Ronnie seemingly resisting arrest and getting tased by police. He could face one year in jail if convicted on the charges, a California criminal attorney told HollywoodLife at the time.

Ronnie has also accused Jen of attacking him before. He claimed in January 2019 that she threw an ashtray at his head during a New Year’s Eve party, leaving him with a split lip and other cuts and bruises on his face. He filed a battery report against Jen on January 4, claiming that they got into an altercation at the Hustler Club in Las Vegas in the early hours of January 1.