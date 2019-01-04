Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Shares Bruised & Bloody Pics After Ex Jen Harley Allegedly Threw Ashtray At His Face

After news of Ronnie Magro and Jen Harley’s NYE altercation — where she allegedly threw an ashtray at his face — the ‘Jersey Shore’ star can be seen bloodied and bruised in new, photos. [WARNING: Graphic photos]

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 32, suffered multiple injuries to his face after his reported New Year’s Eve altercation with on-off girlfriend Jen Harley, 31. The Jersey Shore star’s face is bloodied and bruised in several graphic photos obtained by Us Weekly on Friday, January 4. As seen in the disturbing pictures, Ronnie’s face appears swollen with blood and cuts scattered throughout, as well as dry blood on his lips. His injuries, as described by the outlet, include a split lip, with gashes on both his nose and forehead. Ronnie also has a bruise above his eyebrow.

Following the altercation, where Harley allegedly threw an ashtray at Ronnie’s face, he filed a battery report against his ex, the site confirmed. The tumultuous pair got into a fight, over a reported “ongoing issue,” while out at the Hustler Club in Las Vegas around 2 AM on Tuesday, January 1. — That’s when they split. Ronnie and Harley share a daughter together, 9-month-old daughter Ariana Sky, who was born in April.

“Ronnie and Jen got into a fight on New Year’s Eve. They broke up before New Year’s Eve, got back together right before then and got in a big fight on Monday night,” a source told Us. “They’re currently broken up. But it’s the same story every time: They are together, they fight, they break up and then get back together.” According to the insider, Ronnie and Harley “fight a lot” and have a “very volatile relationship,” although that is evident from their numerous public disputes and other social media spats.

On New Year’s Day, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to Harley’s home, where she claimed someone broke into her house and trashed it on New Year’s Eve. This would have been after she and Ronnie got into a fight at the Vegas nightclub, which led to their split. However, there is no evidence that the reality star was behind the apparent burglary.

However, in video footage obtained by TMZ, Ronnie can be seen smashing Harley’s security camera in front of her home on the night of December 4 — a separate incident between the two. Harley reportedly filed a police report for the December 4th incident, which resulted in Ronnie being named an alleged suspect for destruction of property.

Back in June, Harley was arrested for domestic battery in Las Vegas after dragging Ronnie with her car. The pair later reunited and celebrated July 4, Halloween and Christmas as a family with their daughter.