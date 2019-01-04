Breaking News
Hollywood Life

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Shares Bruised & Bloody Pics After Ex Jen Harley Allegedly Threw Ashtray At His Face

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley
@realronniemagro/Instagram
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Ronnie Ortiz Margo and Jen Harley are back together after their latest domestic dispute and it seems that things between the couple may be better than ever. The Jersey Shore alum and his baby mama spent time together in Florida for Jen’s birthday days after their latest domestic dispute and Jen is now seen with what looks to be a shiny new diamond on her ring finger. The couple were reportedly at Michael “ The Situation’’ Sorrentino’s wedding together with Ronnie serving as best man and maybe all that nuptial joy spread over to Ronnie and Jen. The couple were spotted on a day out while Jen was getting veneers that may have been gifted to her by Ronnie. The couple is pictured visiting a pharmacy and later getting a healthy drink at Jamba Juice. By all accounts it looks as if they are making a serious effort to work out their issues together. The couple have a seven month old daughter, Ariana Sky Magro together. Pictured: Ronnie Ortiz Margo, Jen Harley BACKGRID USA 8 NOVEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jersey Shor star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's ex-girlfriend was arrested for alleged domestic violence. Jen Harley, 31, was charged and held on $3,000 bail after she allegedly attacked the reality TV star and dragged him with a car in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pictured: Ref: SPL5006323 250618 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: LVMPD / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Entertainment & Sports Editor

After news of Ronnie Magro and Jen Harley’s NYE altercation — where she allegedly threw an ashtray at his face — the ‘Jersey Shore’ star can be seen bloodied and bruised in new, photos.  [WARNING: Graphic photos]

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 32, suffered multiple injuries to his face after his reported New Year’s Eve altercation with on-off girlfriend Jen Harley, 31. The Jersey Shore star’s face is bloodied and bruised in several graphic photos obtained by Us Weekly on Friday, January 4. As seen in the disturbing pictures, Ronnie’s face appears swollen with blood and cuts scattered throughout, as well as dry blood on his lips. His injuries, as described by the outlet, include a split lip, with gashes on both his nose and forehead. Ronnie also has a bruise above his eyebrow.

Following the altercation, where Harley allegedly threw an ashtray at Ronnie’s face, he filed a battery report against his ex, the site confirmed. The tumultuous pair got into a fight, over a reported “ongoing issue,” while out at the Hustler Club in Las Vegas around 2 AM on Tuesday, January 1. — That’s when they split. Ronnie and Harley share a daughter together, 9-month-old daughter Ariana Sky, who was born in April.

“Ronnie and Jen got into a fight on New Year’s Eve. They broke up before New Year’s Eve, got back together right before then and got in a big fight on Monday night,” a source told Us. “They’re currently broken up. But it’s the same story every time: They are together, they fight, they break up and then get back together.” According to the insider, Ronnie and Harley “fight a lot” and have a “very volatile relationship,” although that is evident from their numerous public disputes and other social media spats.

On New Year’s Day, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to Harley’s home, where she claimed someone broke into her house and trashed it on New Year’s Eve. This would have been after she and Ronnie got into a fight at the Vegas nightclub, which led to their split. However, there is no evidence that the reality star was behind the apparent burglary.

However, in video footage obtained by TMZ, Ronnie can be seen smashing Harley’s security camera in front of her home on the night of December 4 — a separate incident between the two. Harley reportedly filed a police report for the December 4th incident, which resulted in Ronnie being named an alleged suspect for destruction of property.

Back in June, Harley was arrested for domestic battery in Las Vegas after dragging Ronnie with her car. The pair later reunited and celebrated July 4, Halloween and Christmas as a family with their daughter.