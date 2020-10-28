‘Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Kisses Bikini-Clad New Girlfriend As They Go Instagram Official

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is officially taken! He debuted his new girlfriend Saffire Matos in a romantic Instagram kissing photo while on a tropical vacation.

After years of drama in his on and off relationship with Jen Harley, fans and Jersery Shore co-stars are cheering that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is finding love again with someone new. The 34-year-old shared a photo to his Instagram on Oct. 27 that showed him passionately kissing a bikini clad hottie, who had her legs wrapped around his waist. Since her face wasn’t totally clear, Ronnie tagged his new girl, who’s name is Saffire Matos.

Saffire’s face was obscured by her blowing hair and a sunhat, causing his followers at first to freak out that he was back together in his “toxic” former relationship with Jen, who is the mother of Ronnie’s two-year-old daughter Ariana Sky. But once they realized that he was kissing someone else, Jersey Shore fans rejoiced that he’s moved on and happy with someone else.

Ronnie wrote in the caption, “BearCations!!!!” with a red heart emoji. Saffire goes by the Instagram handle of @_saffabear_, so he appeared to be giving his new lady a shoutout. Saffire is a certified lash tech from Staten Island, NY, who via her Instagram @lashesbybear says she’s the “QUEEN OF WHISPY CAT EYE LASHES.” Saffire’s personal IG account is set to private, but she’s already being followed by Ronnie’s former Jersey Shore co-star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

The couple looked so blissful while kissing on the bow of a boat, which was parked just offshore of a gorgeous, sandy palm-tree lined beach. Ronnie tagged their location as Dorado Reef in Puerto Rico. It’s not clear how long the pair have been dating, but it is enough that he swept her away on a romantic vacation and has unveiled Saffire on Instagram as his new girl.

Ronnie’s Jersey Shore cast mate and pal Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino responded in the comments by cheering, “Taken Ronnie.” Fans then applauded when he responded back to the Sitch, “lmfaooo bruhhhh stable Ronnie.” After his drama with Jen that included where she allegedly tried to run him over with a car, accusations of domestic violence and fights that left Ronnie with a black eye, “stable Ronnie” sounded so good to his longtime fans.

User @miss_mandy2485 excitedly commented, “YESSSS!!!! I hope she’s good to you Ron! You deserve a good woman,” while @bdiaz90 cheered, “Good for you! Finally left toxic Jen.” User @rxckay marveled, “Woah, my boy Ronnie got over his ex,” as @ @courtney_n_1221 was so relieved, writing, “Finally you moved on!!!!” Thank goodness for “stable” Ronnie!