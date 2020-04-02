Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Vows To ‘Never Stop Fighting’ For Daughter On Her 1st Birthday Amid Jen Harley Drama

‘Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro penned a sweet letter to his daughter Ariana Sky as she celebrated her first birthday. Too cute!

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro penned an emotional letter to his daughter Ariana Sky Magro in celebration of her first birthday. The 34-year-old took to Instagram on April 1 to share the sweet message, accompanied by a series of adorable pics of his bub who he shares with his ex Jen Harley. “It was April 1st, I felt u in her stomach.. Kick and kick and kick! I had to fly to London for work,” he began. “I had a feeling i shouldn’t have went, i felt i should’ve stayed.. So i fly to meet ur uncles & aunts.. They give us a 4 hour flight delay on the ground.. I wanted to fly home.. They boarded our plane last minute.. We sat on the run way for 2 hours… I fell asleep and woke up as we took off.. I sat on the plane afraid and worried.. I get a ft! That says i’m having the baby!”

Ronnie went on to explain that at this point he was three hours away from London and he began to panic. “I landed and got thru customs…I board the plane!! I get a text saying the baby is almost there … i didn’t want ur first sight to be nobody,” he wrote. “I land in time to be there for your birth.. It was chaos but i held you first, i looked into your eyes first, the doctor told me they never saw father cover a baby eyes like i did.” The reality star concluded the sweet message by declaring that he will always be there for his daughter, and never stop fighting for her. “That means no matter where u are, who keeps u from me, i will always be here for u! You are my reason! I wake up everyday. Even though i can’t be with you, i will always be here. I love you so much! And will never stop fighting for u!”

The adorable birthday message comes less than three months after Ronnie obtained a restraining order against his ex, and the mother of his daughter. Ronnie’s attorney Scott E. Leemon released a statement on Jan. 16 following an alleged assault. “Regrettably, on Saturday night, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was, again, the victim of a domestic violence incident at the hands of Jennifer Harley. At that time, Ms. Harley, entered his home while he was sleeping and started viciously assaulting him,” a statement from attorney Scott E. Leemon. “Ronnie immediately called the Las Vegas Police Department and filed a domestic violence complaint against Jennifer. Then, this morning, a Family Court Judge in the clark County (Las Vegas, NV) District Court, Family Division granted Ronnie an Emergency Order for Protection Against Domestic Violence. This Emergency Order is in effect until February 25, 2020.”

The details of what happened to cause Ronnie to file a restraining order against Jen are unclear at this time. HollywoodLife also reached out to Jen’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, who said: “we have not received any restraining order against [Jen], and if Jen does get served with one, we will oppose it. Jen just wants to raise her baby in peace.” Jen also has a restraining order in place against Ronnie in November 2019 after he was arrested on October 4 for domestic violence. Her lawyer states that Ronnie “violated” the restraining order by contacting Jen, but did not elaborate on what that meant.