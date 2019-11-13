Jen Harley Accuses Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Of Hooking Up With Her Friend: ‘You Cheated & You Lied’

Jen Harley has directly accused Ronnie Ortiz-Magro of hooking up with one of her pals after she refused to get back together with the ‘Jersey Shore’ star. She’s also calling their former relationship ‘toxic.’

The drama continues between Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 33, and ex Jen Harley. This time she’s the one coming after him with cheating accusations, as well claiming the Jersey Shore star has been with so many other women that she’s “used to it” by now. Jen started out on Nov. 13 with an Instagram story post about how damaging being with a narcissist is. “Relationship with a narcissist in a nutshell: You will go from being the perfect love of their life to nothing you do is ever good enough. You will give everything and they will take it all and give you less and less in return. You will end up depleted emotionally, mentally, spiritually and probably financially and get blamed for it,” she shared

Jen followed it up with another story that read, “You cheated, you lied, you f**ked up. It’s always been you.” Then she accused Ronnie of a revenge hookup with one of her pals. “I don’t want to hear about Ron and all these other girls. Believe me there’s been sooo many so please save the screen shots and pictures, I’m used to it. I know he’s hooking up with my friend to get back at me (back at me for not wanting to get back with him). It’s a cycle that never ends. I’m exhausted and disgusted by it,” she wrote.

Jen then addressed the protection order against Ronnie that the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office issued on Nov. 8 where he is not allowed within 150 yards of Jen, 31, and their 19-month-old daughter Ariana. That was the same day he pled not guilty to seven misdemeanor charges including child endangerment, false imprisonment and resisting arrest. He was taken into custody by the LAPD on Oct. 4 following a domestic violence incident with Jen and their AirBnB rental in the Hollywood Hills. Jen wrote in another IG slide that, “I am not keeping Ariana from Ron. I did not ask for a restraining order. I’m working on getting it dropped so he can see her if he wants to.”

She continued, “Everyone is hurt in this situation. I don’t understand all the bashing going on, on his end. All I ever wanted was a family for our daughter. The toxic part was sweeping everything under the rug and trying to look past all the cheating just didn’t work for me. I’m heartbroken by it all and just want to co-parent peacefully.”

For Ronnie’s part, he’s been just as accusatory of Jen via his Instagram stories. “If you walked away from a toxic, negative, abusive, relationship, one-sided, dead-end, love vibrational relationship or friendship — you won,” he shared on November 11, seemingly aimed at his ex. He also posted a quote that read: “I forgive you, but stay the f**k out of my life.”