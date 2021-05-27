‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino & Wife Lauren Pesce Welcome Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Pesce, who has given birth to their baby boy!

And baby makes three! Jersey Shore star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino, 38, is officially a dad! The reality TV icon welcomed a baby boy with his wife of two years, Lauren Pesce, 35. The couple revealed the happy news in a sweet social media post May 27, alongside photos of little Romeo Reign Sorrentino. No other details were revealed at this time, but isn’t he so cute?! Take a look below!

Lauren and Mike, who said their ‘I do’s in 2018, first announced that they were expecting a little bundle of joy on November 24, in an adorable Instagram photo. “Baby Sorrentino May 2021,” the message read. The college sweethearts couldn’t be more in love, and have been through both ups and downs in their relationship. Lauren suffered a miscarriage in November 2019, roughly seven weeks into her pregnancy. It came just a couple of months after Mike was released from prison after serving an eight-month sentence for tax evasion.

Despite their past challenges, the pair are looking to the future, and revealed the sex of their baby with an adorable reveal party. Back in December 2020, the couple posed next to a Christmas tree before Mike and Lauren pulled the lever for the lights to flash either pink — for a girl — or blue — for a boy! The result: the pair revealed they were adding a son to their family!

“Gym Tan We’re having a Baby Boy,” Mike wrote on Instagram, making a Jersey Shore reference, which recalled the mantra Mike would live by while living on the shore — “Gym, Tan, Laundry!” He continued, “My parents were waiting to see if they could host my first party for the reveal but because of the C word, they decided to be safe, most especially for me and host it virtually,” Mike explained, noting the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Please share all your baby boy advice & favorite places to shop for cute baby clothes as my Mama cannot wait to shop for me! Mama & Daddy are thrilled and Mama is about to start full on nursery planning! See you guys next week.”