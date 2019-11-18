The Situation’s Wife Reveals She Tragically Miscarried After Conceiving On Mike’s 1st Night Out Of Prison

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren Pesce, opened up in an emotional interview about the ‘heart-wrenching’ experience of miscarrying at roughly seven weeks pregnant.

Lauren Pesce, 34, bravely shared that she experienced a miscarriage at only seven weeks, having conceived that night her husband, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, 37, returned from prison. While the pair were over the moon with the news, they were struck with tragedy soon after, as Lauren shared, “at about six and half, seven weeks, I miscarried. It was heart-wrenching,” she shared on the Nov. 18 episode of Strahan, Sara and Keke.

The couple had endured a long separation, as Mike served an eight-month sentence at Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in New York after being indicted on charges for fraud. The reality star was released on Sept. 12, after being sentenced at the beginning of 2019. Naturally, when the couple found out Lauren was pregnant, they were overjoyed. “I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time and it was our blessing…It was hard. It was really difficult.” Of course, Lauren’s decision to go public about their tragedy was difficult, but ultimately she decided she wanted to share her story. “I didn’t want to hold this in. I wanted to share it for other people going through it and just be honest so I can kind of heal through the process.”

Since Mike’s release, though, the college sweethearts have stood by each other’s side and relishing their time together. On Nov. 1, the pair celebrated their first anniversary with a romantic lunch date at New Jersey restaurant The Butcher’s Block. “Celebrating Our 1 year Anniversary 💪🏼 @lauren_sorrentino,” Mike captioned a photo of the couple as they sat at a table.

Mike and Lauren exchanged “I dos” on Nov. 1, 2018 after dating for four years — with a break in between during Mike’s early Jersey Shore days. “We are each other’s best friend and together we can handle anything,” Lauren shared in a statement following their romantic nuptials. “Thank you to all our family, friends and fans who have supported us every step of the way.” Clearly, Lauren and Mike are surrounded by a lot of love. There’s no situation these two can’t handle!