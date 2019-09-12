Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Released From Jail After Serving 8-Month Sentence For Tax Evasion

Mike Sorrentino is a free man! The ‘Jersey Shore’ star was released from prison on September 12, HollywoodLife can confirm. ‘The Situation’ served 8 months in a New York federal prison for tax evasion.

The sitch is back! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, 37, has been released from prison, a rep for the Jersey Shore star confirms to HollywoodLife, Thursday, September 12. Mike served an eight-month sentence for tax evasion at Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, which he began on January 15. The reality star will now serve two years of supervised release.

Mike’s rep confirmed the news to HollywoodLife in the following statement on his behalf: “We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort. We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations! We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can’t wait to show the world ours.”

Mike, along with his brother Marc were initially indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the United States after allegedly failing to properly pay taxes on millions in income from 2010 to 2012. The brothers were later indicted on additional charges in April 2017, which included tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records.

In January 2018, Mike pled guilty to one count of tax evasion, and Marc pled guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return. Mike and his brother were sentenced in October 2018. Marc was sentenced to two years.

Ahead of his prison sentence, Mike married his college sweetheart Lauren Pesce on November 1, 2018, and they honeymooned before his sentence.

During Mike’s time behind bars, Lauren spent a lot of time with his Jersey Shore costars as they all banned together to support him. The Jersey Shore cast, along with Lauren, often visited Mike in prison and campaigned for his release.

The MTV hit show did resume without Mike’s presence while he served his sentence. As he returns to his life in New Jersey, Mike is set to step back into his role on the show as a married man.