Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick & Husband Chris Larangeira Split After 2 Years Of Marriage

The ‘Jersey Shore’ alum’s husband filed for divorce in January a little over two years after the pair first tied the knot.

Angelina Pivarnick and her husband of two years Chris Larangeira have broken up! The 35-year-old Jersey Shore star’s ex-husband, 42, filed for divorce from Angelina in New Jersey, according to Us Weekly. The pair had filed for divorce over a year ago in January 2021, but the filing was later dismissed. It’s not clear if their split this time is for good, as more details have yet to be shared!

The pair had been together for about five years total. Chris had asked Angelina to be his wife in January 2018, and the couple later got married in November 2019. The pair had an eventful wedding that was filled with Angelina’s Jersey Shore co-stars, that was packed with plenty of excitement that fans of the series have become accustomed to. During the wedding, Angelina apparently had up and left the hall when a bridesmaid made a joke about her. “Angelina Pivarnick got really upset at one of her bridesmaids who gave a speech and poked fun of her during her speech for being engaged so many times. It was meant to be a joke, but Angelina took offense to it and actually stormed off because of this. She was furious over it. It really upset her,” a source had told HollywoodLife at the time.

After Angelina filed for divorce in January 2021, it’s not clear if she’d ever served him the paper work, and the pair had seemed to be putting in work for their relationship during an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Reunion. The news of the current split seems to be brand new, because Angelina has yet to change her last name on Instagram from Chris’.

Angelina’s most recent picture on the app is a shot of herself looking gorgeous in a black outfit. She also seemed like she was doing great based on the caption. “Looking for peace and happiness,” she wrote. “Life is good my friends.” The reality star hasn’t shied away from sharing stunning photos of herself, including a photoshoot back in September 2021, where she looked just like another beauty: Kim Kardashian.