‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick Filed For Divorce From Chris Larangeira In January

‘Jersey Shore’ star Angelina Pivarnick and husband Chris Larangeira may have split, according to a startling new report.

Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira may have called it quits. The Jersey Shore star, 35, reportedly filed for divorce from her husband of more than one year in January, according to Us Weekly. However, at this time, it is not yet known whether Angelina, who tied the knot with Chris, 42, in New Jersey in November 2019, ever served him with the papers.

Angelina and Chris have been facing split rumors for months, and their rocky romance has been playing out on the current season of Jersey Shore: Family Reunion. But even so, they’ve been trying to make things work. For example, during the July 1 episode of the MTV series, Angelina told her roommates that even though and she Chris aren’t “amazing”, they are “working on things” and improving day by day.

Angelina and Chris also attended the MTV Movie & TV Awards together in May, and he gushes over her on Instagram. “Congratulations to my wife and the jersey shore crew so proud of you all,” he captioned a cute photo. She also posted a photo of them on her Instagram story in June 2021 to celebrate his birthday. However, before that, the last time she posted any pictures of him was one year prior, when she shared a bunch of group photos from her own birthday outing.

“Thankful for family and friends like these,” she captioned the slideshow. “Thank you for celebrating my bday with me. I love u guys.”

And before Angelina filed for divorce, she and Chris unfollowed each other on Instagram. The reality star also removed her husband’s last name from her bio on the social media platform.

Some would argue that Angelina and Chris’ relationship had a dark cloud above it before they even said “I do.” In August 2019, just three months before their nuptials, Angelina told HollywoodLife that she was in couples therapy with her then-fiancé, Chris. “I think everyone should do it. I feel so strongly about it,” she said during an exclusive interview. “Really when the third party (the therapist) told us what they saw and pointed out things, it really made us see things, like wow, we needed to hash this out [before we get married],” Angelina explained.

Angelina and Chris first got engaged in January 2018, and admittedly took their time planning a wedding. In the time between the engagement and their wedding, many fans questioned why the couple waited so long to make it down the aisle.

“I wanted to take this time for me and him to really know that this is what we wanted, because I’ve been through two bad engagements that have ended really bad,” she admitted in a July 23 interview with HollywoodLife, explaining, “And, I feel like this is why I wanted to wait so long to get married, because like I said, I’ve been engaged twice and it didn’t work out the way I wanted to.”

On November 20, 2019, Angelina married Chris at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey. Her Jersey Shore co-stars, Deena Cortese, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, all served as bridesmaids. Angelina’s male co-stars — Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio Jr. and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino — were also in attendance. The bride wore an off-the-shoulder white lace dress by Castle Couture, and the Jersey Shore cameras on hand to watch the “I dos” (and the bridesmaids drama) unfold.

HollywoodLife reached out to Angelina Pivarnick’s rep for a comment, but we did not receive an immediate response.