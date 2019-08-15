Angelina Pivarnick Admits She’s In Couples Therapy With Fiance & Gives Update On Their Wedding Plans

Angelina Pivarnick says she’s in couples therapy with her fiance Chris Larangeira and says it is working so well ahead of their fall wedding.

The best way to make sure a marriage will last is for couples to work out any issues before tying the knot. That’s what Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira are doing by going to couples therapy and she thinks it’s a must for any engaged couple. We caught up with her at the Aug. 13 WE TV and OK! Magazine’s Love After Lockup season three premiere party at New York’s Whitby Hotel and she tells HollywoodLive.com EXCLUSIVELY that, “We’re in couple’s therapy and it’s going good. I think everyone should do it. I feel so strongly about it.”

“Really when the third party (the therapist) told us what they saw and pointed out things. It really made us see things, like wow, we needed to hash this out. We’re going to get married so I want this sh*t hashed out,” she continues. The pair have been engaged since Jan. of 2018 and she told us EXCLUSIVELY in July of 2019 why it was taking so long to make it down the aisle

“I wanted to take this time for me and him to really know that this is what we wanted, because I’ve been through two bad engagements that have ended really bad,” she admitted in a July 23 interview with us, explaining, “And, I feel like this is why I wanted to wait so long to get married, because like I said, I’ve been engaged twice and it didn’t work out the way I wanted to.”

Now Angelina’s gearing up to be an autumn of 2019 bride. “We’re moving a little bit faster now with the wedding planning. I think we’re going to have it in the fall. I’m not sure exactly what date yet. We have almost everything done. I still have to pick out my dress but that’s fine. I can get it alternated at any time. I have figured out the wedding party,” she reveals.

With summer coming to an end, hopefully she gets that date locked down fast so she can get those invitations out to her guests ASAP. Fall is nearly here! And she’s busy filming Jersey Shore, where we’ll be seeing more of Chris this coming season. “Everything’s going good. We’re filming now. I can’t say anything, but it’s going to be a very good season. You’re going to see more of him [her fiance] which is really good. You’ll see what we go through as a couple. There’s a lot of drama this season. I know there’s always drama, but this season is different drama. I can’t say why but it’s crazy,” Angelina explains.