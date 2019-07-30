Angelina Pivarnick Reveals Wedding Plans & Whether Or Not She’d Film Her Big Day For TV

Angelina Pivarnick and fiance Chris Larangeira have been engaged since January 2018. So, when will they tie the knot? The ‘Jersey Shore’ star took HollywoodLife inside her wedding plans, where she discussed her guest list, wedding party and more!

Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira are enjoying their long engagement, and are not in any rush to run to the alter, she tells HollywoodLife during an exclusive interview. But, that doesn’t mean there’s trouble in paradise. Instead, it’s the opposite. The Jersey Shore star, 33, is taking her engagement very serious and slow, as she doesn’t want to repeat history. Angelina was previously engaged twice.

“I wanted to take this time for me and him to really know that this is what we wanted, because I’ve been through two bad engagements that have ended really bad,” she admits, explaining, “And, I feel like this is why I wanted to wait so long to get married, because like I said, I’ve been engaged twice and it didn’t work out the way I wanted to.”

As for when she will tie the knot, Angelina says the couple has yet to set a date or location. However, “the wedding is not on hold,” she confirms, admitting that planning takes time. “Hopefully it will be in the fall sometime,” she reveals. And, while some fans may have guessed that Angelina, who usually loves a good over-the-time moment, would have a massive ceremony, she’d actually prefer her wedding to be more on the “intimate” side.

“I kind of want to make it intimate and a little bit smaller,” she says, adding that she hasn’t completed the guest list. “I didn’t even to get to that part. I literally did not even get to that. Although she has an idea of who she’d like to be part of her bridal party, that is still up in the air as well. “I have a lot of friends that I might in my party. I don’t know yet. I don’t want it to be like a 10 girl thing, you know? Just a little smaller,” she explained.

Now, to the million dollar question: Will Angelina have reality TV cameras document her wedding like her Jersey Shore co-star, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino? — “Yeah, I mean, I might,” she tells us. “I’ve been in talks with the production company to actually do that and we might go forward with that. I don’t know exactly right now. I can’t really say much, but yeah, it should be in the fall, our wedding.” Nonetheless, it all depends on “if everything goes good with the therapy,” Angelina admits.

Before Angelina steps foot near the aisle, she admits that she wants to attend therapy to work out any kinks she and Chris may have. “Don’t get me wrong, behind closed doors, there’s a lot of stuff that me and him have to hash out before I walk down the aisle with him. We’re probably gonna have to do some kind of therapy,” she says, adding, “I don’t know what we’re going to do, but there are some things that are going on right now that I’m a little upset about.”

Despite the stuff the couple still has to sift through before saying “I do,” Angelina knows deep down that her relationship with Chris is solid as ever. “I feel like this is why me and him are stronger, because we’ve been through so much. Hopefully because we’re so strong we’ll get through this,” she says, noting, “It’s not cheating — nothing like that… We bought a house, and a lot of stuff with the house went wrong and it could put a lot of damper on a relationship. It could put a lot of stress on two people,” Angelina continues, adding that she hopes Jersey Shore fans will see more of her relationship on the show.