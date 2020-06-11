‘Jersey Shore’: The Joke That Got Snooki, Deena & JWoww Booed At Angelina’s Wedding Is Revealed

Snooki, JWoww and Deena finally gave their speech at Angelina’s wedding on the June 11 episode of ‘Jersey Shore’ — and now we finally know what they said to garner boos from the other guests!

The entire season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has been leading up to this: The bridesmaid speech from Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese at Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding. For weeks, we’ve seen the girls get booed by dozens of other guests and Angelina storming out of the room after the speech. During the show’s June 11 episode, viewers finally saw what the girls said to make everyone so upset.

Snooki, JWoww and Deena wrote their speech one day before Angelina’s wedding, and were confident that she would think it was hilarious. Moments before the speech, a friend asked Snooki if she was nervous, and she said, “No, I’m going to read my paper, I’m going to be funny and we’re going to be done.” Right before the ladies started speaking into their microphones, Deena even assured Angelina, “It’s quick, but funny.”

Deena started out the speech. “They say third time’s the charm,” she began. “You got engaged three times, but the third one stuck. You tried living with us three times, and then you finally stayed. Not only is Chris the lucky one, but so are we.” At that point, Angelina seemed touched, even though some jokes were made at her expense. Then, Deena began the next segment of the speech by saying, “Angelina, you’re the lice to my hair.”

At that point, Snooki and JWoww jumped in with other similar references like, “You’re the fly to our s***,” “You’re the trash to our bags,” and “You’re the throw up to our hangover.” To all of those, Angelina gushed, “I love that!” Then, Jenni closed the speech with, “You are the dump to our island,” in reference to Angelina hailing from the one and only Staten Island.

This was a big mistake, as most of the other guests were also from Staten Island, and it led to a collective round of loud boos from the crowd. Angelina didn’t have a major reaction, but it was clear that the guests were not happy about the joke. “Maybe we shouldn’t have brought up Staten Island,” Deena admitted in a confessional, while Snooki added, “Are we going to get jumped in the bathroom?! What’s going to happen?!”

Well, the episode ended as a ‘to be continued,’ so we’ll have to wait until next week to see! The preview footage showed Angelina storming out and asking cameras to stop filming her, as she appears visibly annoyed. There’s clearly a lot that still has to go down! Jersey Shore airs on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.