‘Jersey Shore’: The Girls Write A ‘Raunchy’ Speech For Angelina’s Wedding & Are Certain ‘She’ll Love It’

On the May 28 episode of ‘Jersey Shore,’ Snooki, Deena and JWoww confidently penned their speech for Angelina’s wedding, and had no doubts that she would crack up over it.

It’s no secret that Angelina Pivarnick was NOT happy with the speech that Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww Farley” and Deena Cortese gave at her wedding in November. Jersey Shore viewers have been waiting all season long to hear what was said in the bridesmaids’ speech, which led to the ladies getting booed by guests and Angelina storming out in her wedding dress. Well, we’re getting closer! The show’s May 28 episode took place in the days leading up to Angelina’s wedding. Ahead of the rehearsal dinner, Snooki, JWoww and Deena got together to work on their speech.

The girls agreed that they wanted to make the speech funny and sentimental. However, when they thought back on their memories with Angelina, they couldn’t think of any situations that weren’t “raunchy.” They concluded that, due to Angelina’s personality, they should just go for it and not hold back from cracking jokes. “Angelina is so over the top in life, we decided that if we go up there with rainbows and unicorns, it wouldn’t be authentic to Angelina,” JWoww explained. “I know she likes that type of humor.”

Snooki even went as far as suggesting that “nothing should be off the table” in a speech for Angelina. “I feel like there’s nothing we can’t say,” she admitted. “She has a good sense of humor and she doesn’t take herself seriously, which I love about her.” JWoww added, “A raunchy person needs a raunchy speech. I feel like she’s going to get it and she’s going to laugh and she’s going to love it.”

Finally, the girls began coming up with ideas for the speech. Some of them included: “You are the fly to my s***,” “You are the cockroach to our shore house,” and “You are the trash to our bags.” After sharing all of their suggestions, Snooki concluded, “She’s going to crack up! She’s going to die when we say this.” In a confessional, she added, “I feel like us girls are perfect to do this speech because we’re always roasting each other and being sarcastic with each other. She’s going to love this!”