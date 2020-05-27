‘Jersey Shore’ Preview: Angelina Makes A Last Minute Wedding Invite As The Group Returns To Seaside

Ahead of Angelina’s wedding on ‘Jersey Shore,’ the gang reunited in Seaside and visited an old friend, who got a last-minute, in-person invite to the big day!

Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding is fast-approaching on the May 28 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. However, before she walks down the aisle, she’s joined by her Jersey Shore castmates for a trip back to where it all began for them in Seaside, New Jersey. In the EXCLUSIVE sneak peek above, the gang enjoys one of their famous Italian dinners at their original shore house. Then, they decide to visit the place they used to work on the boardwalk, the Shore Store, and catch up with their old boss, Danny.

After reminiscing on old times at the Shore Store and how much they “hated” the job, the group arrives at the shop and Danny is happy to see them. They visited him the previous summer, but things didn’t go so great, as Angelina broke one of the t-shirt machines. “I’m really sorry,” she lets him know. “And I would like for you to come to my wedding, if you’d like to come.” Danny is happy for the invitation, but can’t believe this is how Angelina’s gone about it. “I’d love to come, but is this how you invite people?!” he asks. “You invite me out of guilt because you’re seeing me right now?”

Angelina insists that the invitation is not out of guilt, but rather, to “make amends.” She also lets Danny know that she would love to have him at her big day, and he assures her that he’ll definitely be there. Meanwhile, Deena Cortese is mortified that Angelina doesn’t have an actual invitation for Danny. “Oh my God!” she says in a confessional. “Honestly, the things that come out of this girl’s mouth. I freaking can’t.”

Everything is going great in the days leading up to the wedding, but as we’ve seen in previews, it won’t be long before things go south during Deena, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s bridesmaids speech. When Angelina’s wedding happened last fall, it was reported that some of the jokes that Deena, Snooki and JWoww made in their speech were not taken well by the bride and other guests. Previous Jersey Shore previews even show the ladies getting booed, and Angelina storming off in her dress! We’ll have to see how it all plays out as Jersey Shore airs on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.