‘Jersey Shore’ Preview: Angelina Is In Awe As She Tours Her ‘Gorgeous’ Wedding Venue

In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the May 14 episode of ‘Jersey Shore,’ Angelina Pivarnick finalizes her wedding plans, while The Situation makes a big life move.

Big things are happening for Angelina Pivarnick on the May 14 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation — and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek! The bachelorette party is over and wedding planning is underway for Angelina, and she and fiance, Chris Larangeira, head to check out their wedding venue in the clip. “I’ve always wanted to get married at the Park Chateau,” Angelina explains. “So I’m going to go there right now with Chris and we’re going to have our vendor day with them.”

On the car ride over, Chris is completely clueless as to what they have to do at the venue, and Angelina jokes, “It’s probably better off that I’m in control of this, because if I let Chris be in control of any of this, I think we’d have a circus in my wedding. Guys don’t do s*** for weddings. I swear to God, I don’t understand.” Any stress is completely wiped away when they arrive at the gorgeous venue, though, and Angelina is blown away by the sight.

“The Park Chateau is just gorgeous, everything about it,” she gushes. “The whole entire grounds are just beautiful. It looks like a dollhouse. I love it.” They meet with the sales rep and wedding planner to view the chapel, and Angelina can’t stop raving over how “gorgeous” everything is.

Meanwhile, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, are also going through a big life change — they’re moving out of their apartment and into a new place! “We’re closing some of those chapters that were negative and moving into the chapters that are positive,” Mike explains. “All the years and memories that we’ve been through just shows that tough times don’t last, but tough people do.”

During this week’s episode, viewers will also get to see the aftermath of Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Pauly D’s near hookup in New Orleans. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.